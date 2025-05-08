Rum-Soaked Mangoes
Redolent with cinnamon, allspice, and clove, these boozy fruit slices are perfect on ice cream—or any dessert that needs a little kick.
- Serves
2–4
- Time
10 minutes, plus chilling
Mangoes are abundant in Miami in late spring and early summer, and writer Dinkinish O’Connor likes to soak hers in rum, brown sugar, and warming spices like cinnamon, clove, and Jamaican pimento (allspice) before serving atop ice cream. This recipe is inspired by her friend, Sandy Dorsainvil, the Haitian American owner of Miami-based rum brand L’Heritage Rhum. The addition of evaporated milk is a nod to O’Connor’s Jamaican mother, who always had an open can in the fridge when O’Connor was growing up, using it to stir into her Jamaican chocolate tea or porridge. The spiced mango slices make for a sweet and boozy topping for ice cream; O’Connor’s recommended flavors include pistachio, passionfruit, black sapote, dark chocolate, and hazelnut.
Ingredients
- 3–4 ounces dark rum
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 large ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced
- 1 clove
- 1 Jamaican pimento (or allspice)
- One 12-oz. can organic evaporated milk (optional)
- Ice cream, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
- In a medium bowl, stir together the rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and nutmeg. Add the mango slices, clove, and pimento and mix well. Pour the evaporated milk on top of the mango if desired, then cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or up to 8.
- Divide the mango among cocktail glasses and serve with ice cream if desired.
