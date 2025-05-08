Rum-Soaked Mangoes

Mangoes are abundant in Miami in late spring and early summer, and writer Dinkinish O’Connor likes to soak hers in rum, brown sugar, and warming spices like cinnamon, clove, and Jamaican pimento (allspice) before serving atop ice cream. This recipe is inspired by her friend, Sandy Dorsainvil, the Haitian American owner of Miami-based rum brand L’Heritage Rhum. The addition of evaporated milk is a nod to O’Connor’s Jamaican mother, who always had an open can in the fridge when O’Connor was growing up, using it to stir into her Jamaican chocolate tea or porridge. The spiced mango slices make for a sweet and boozy topping for ice cream; O’Connor’s recommended flavors include pistachio, passionfruit, black sapote, dark chocolate, and hazelnut.