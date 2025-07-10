Saganaki-Inspired Shrimp Ceviche

Step 1

Twist off the heads from the shrimp, squeezing any juices into a small bowl. Remove the small knob with the legs attached from each head and place in a separate small bowl, discarding the rest of the head. Peel the shrimp then remove the vein: Run the tip of a paring knife down the back of the body just beneath the surface, then use the tip to lift out the vein. Halve the bodies lengthwise, then cut each half crosswise into two pieces. Set aside in a medium bowl.