Sage Gimlet

Step 1

Make the sage syrup: In a small pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, sage, and ½ cup water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook until the sugar has melted and the sage leaves have wilted, 5–7 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside at room temperature until fully cooled. Strain and use the syrup immediately, or bottle and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.