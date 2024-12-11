Sage Gimlet

Sage GimletAn herbal and aromatic update to the citrusy classic.

This bright and aromatic vodka gimlet, “The Whey With Words,” was served at SAVEUR’s Fall/Winter 2024 issue launch party in Madison, Wisconsin. TenHead’s smooth-as-silk vodka is distilled from whey leftover from Wisconsin cheese, and we think it’s excellent in spirit-forward cocktails like this one, developed by Wisconsin's Knowlton House Distillery.

Featured in: It’s Not a Party Without an Epic Amount of Wisconsin Cheese

  • Serves

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    10 minutes, plus time to cool the syrup

Ingredients

For the sage syrup:

  • ½ cup sugar
  • 15–20 fresh sage leaves, plus more for garnish

For the cocktail:

  • 1½ oz. TenHead Classic Vodka
  • 1 oz. sage syrup
  • ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
  • 7 dashes Bittercube Bolivar Bitters or other floral and fruity cocktail bitters
  • Dehydrated lime wedge, for garnish (optional)
  • Honey, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Make the sage syrup: In a small pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, sage, and ½ cup water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook until the sugar has melted and the sage leaves have wilted, 5–7 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside at room temperature until fully cooled. Strain and use the syrup immediately, or bottle and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. 

Step 2

Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, sage syrup, lime juice, and bitters, then add enough ice to nearly fill the shaker. Shake vigorously until very cold 12–15 seconds, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. If desired, garnish with a dehydrated lime slice, a fresh sage leaf, and a few dots of honey, then serve.
  1. Make the sage syrup: In a small pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, sage, and ½ cup water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook until the sugar has melted and the sage leaves have wilted, 5–7 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside at room temperature until fully cooled. Strain and use the syrup immediately, or bottle and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. 
  2. Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, sage syrup, lime juice, and bitters, then add enough ice to nearly fill the shaker. Shake vigorously until very cold 12–15 seconds, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. If desired, garnish with a dehydrated lime slice, a fresh sage leaf, and a few dots of honey, then serve.
Recipes

Sage Gimlet

An herbal and aromatic update to the citrusy classic.

  • Serves

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    10 minutes, plus time to cool the syrup

Sage Gimlet
LUCY HEWETT

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on December 11, 2024

This bright and aromatic vodka gimlet, “The Whey With Words,” was served at SAVEUR’s Fall/Winter 2024 issue launch party in Madison, Wisconsin. TenHead’s smooth-as-silk vodka is distilled from whey leftover from Wisconsin cheese, and we think it’s excellent in spirit-forward cocktails like this one, developed by Wisconsin's Knowlton House Distillery.

Featured in: It’s Not a Party Without an Epic Amount of Wisconsin Cheese

Ingredients

For the sage syrup:

  • ½ cup sugar
  • 15–20 fresh sage leaves, plus more for garnish

For the cocktail:

  • 1½ oz. TenHead Classic Vodka
  • 1 oz. sage syrup
  • ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
  • 7 dashes Bittercube Bolivar Bitters or other floral and fruity cocktail bitters
  • Dehydrated lime wedge, for garnish (optional)
  • Honey, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Make the sage syrup: In a small pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, sage, and ½ cup water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook until the sugar has melted and the sage leaves have wilted, 5–7 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside at room temperature until fully cooled. Strain and use the syrup immediately, or bottle and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. 

Step 2

Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, sage syrup, lime juice, and bitters, then add enough ice to nearly fill the shaker. Shake vigorously until very cold 12–15 seconds, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. If desired, garnish with a dehydrated lime slice, a fresh sage leaf, and a few dots of honey, then serve.
  1. Make the sage syrup: In a small pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, sage, and ½ cup water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook until the sugar has melted and the sage leaves have wilted, 5–7 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside at room temperature until fully cooled. Strain and use the syrup immediately, or bottle and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. 
  2. Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, sage syrup, lime juice, and bitters, then add enough ice to nearly fill the shaker. Shake vigorously until very cold 12–15 seconds, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. If desired, garnish with a dehydrated lime slice, a fresh sage leaf, and a few dots of honey, then serve.

Keep Reading

Clarified Milk Punch

Clarified Milk Punch

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Blue-Ribbon Dungeness Crab Cakes

Blue-Ribbon Dungeness Crab Cakes

By LYNN DERRICK AND JANELLE WEAVER
Tangy Blue Cheese Dressing

Tangy Blue Cheese Dressing

By LYNN DERRICK AND JANELLE WEAVER
Toasted Coconut Meringue Pie

Toasted Coconut Meringue Pie

By LINDA MELTON
Om Ali (Egyptian Bread Pudding)

Om Ali (Egyptian Bread Pudding)

By MICHAEL MINA
Feta-Brined Roast Chicken

Feta-Brined Roast Chicken

By MICHAEL MINA
Koshari (Egyptian Lentils, Pasta, and Rice)

Koshari (Egyptian Lentils, Pasta, and Rice)

By MICHAEL MINA
Liberian Collard Greens with Smoked Herring

Liberian Collard Greens with Smoked Herring

By RACHAEL ELLIOTT
Avocado Mashed Potatoes

Avocado Mashed Potatoes

By FARIDEH SADEGHIN
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe