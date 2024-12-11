Sage Gimlet
An herbal and aromatic update to the citrusy classic.
- Serves
1 cocktail
- Time
10 minutes, plus time to cool the syrup
This bright and aromatic vodka gimlet, “The Whey With Words,” was served at SAVEUR’s Fall/Winter 2024 issue launch party in Madison, Wisconsin. TenHead’s smooth-as-silk vodka is distilled from whey leftover from Wisconsin cheese, and we think it’s excellent in spirit-forward cocktails like this one, developed by Wisconsin's Knowlton House Distillery.
Ingredients
For the sage syrup:
- ½ cup sugar
- 15–20 fresh sage leaves, plus more for garnish
For the cocktail:
- 1½ oz. TenHead Classic Vodka
- 1 oz. sage syrup
- ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
- 7 dashes Bittercube Bolivar Bitters or other floral and fruity cocktail bitters
- Dehydrated lime wedge, for garnish (optional)
- Honey, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Make the sage syrup: In a small pot over medium-high heat, stir together the sugar, sage, and ½ cup water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook until the sugar has melted and the sage leaves have wilted, 5–7 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside at room temperature until fully cooled. Strain and use the syrup immediately, or bottle and store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
- Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, sage syrup, lime juice, and bitters, then add enough ice to nearly fill the shaker. Shake vigorously until very cold 12–15 seconds, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. If desired, garnish with a dehydrated lime slice, a fresh sage leaf, and a few dots of honey, then serve.
