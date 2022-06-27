Bold, nutty sesame paste—a staple of Chinese cooking—stands in for some of the butter in these satisfyingly chewy blondies, while dried red jujubes add sweetness and tang. White and black sesame seeds are not only mixed into the batter but sprinkled on top as well for maximum sesame punch. Toasted sesame paste sometimes separates in the fridge; be sure it’s homogenous before using it here.

Featured in: “Sesame Paste Isn’t Tahini—And It Might Be Your New Favorite Condiment.”