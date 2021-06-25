Maui chef Sheldon Simeon thinks of shoyu and sugar as the “mother sauce” of Hawaiian cuisine. Mixed together in sweet and salty balance, “shoyu sugar” forms the foundation for a number of dishes, from chicken hekka to Okinawan rafute. The combination makes sense on a cultural level as much as on a culinary one: Sugarcane was the economic lifeblood of Hawaii for generations, while shoyu is the one seasoning Hawaiians use more than any other.

Simeon developed this recipe as a solution to a very specific conundrum: He loves the simplicity of grilling a thick steak over his backyard grill, but he realized that, if he wanted to season the meat with shoyu sugar, he would have to marinate it, which would change the texture of the beef. Brushing the steak with shoyu sugar while on the grill didn’t work great either: The liquid drips off without imparting much flavor. So instead, he adapted traditional Japanese tare—a basting sauce thickened with toasted and pulverized brown rice. This powder adds a pleasant nuttiness, and more importantly, helps the shoyu sugar cling to the steak, resulting in a gorgeous caramelized crust. (If you don’t have a spice grinder to grind the rice, a third of a cup of Cream of Wheat or Cream of Rice hot cereal is a handy substitute.)

Using this method, any ¾-inch thick steak will work, including a ribeye, New York strip, T-bone, top sirloin, or flank steak. Simeon’s favorite cut to use, however, is the boneless chuck roast. This “the poor man’s rib eye” comes from the shoulder and is most often used for braising or roasting. It’s not as tender as a filet mignon, but if you prefer an extra beefy-tasting steak, the chuck’s robust flavor and satisfying chew make it an appealing option.

This recipe is adapted from Cook Real Hawai’i by Sheldon Simeon.

Featured in “Talking Hawaiian Home Cooking with Sheldon Simeon.”

Shoyu Sugar Steak Hawaiian chef and cookbook author Sheldon Simeon riffs on a classic Japanese technique for this sweet-and-savory grilled steak with sugar and soy sauce. Yield: serves 6 Time: 1 hour, 25 minutes Ingredients One 3-lb. boneless chuck roast

Garlic salt

1 ⁄ 2 cup raw brown rice

⁄ cup raw brown rice 1 cup mirin

1 ⁄ 2 cup sake

⁄ cup sake 1 cup shoyu

1 ⁄ 2 cup light brown sugar

⁄ cup light brown sugar 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

6 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled

6 scallions, cut crosswise into thirds and crushed

One 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled, sliced, and crushed

Neutral oil, for the grill

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Place steak on a plate and pat dry if needed. Sprinkle generously with garlic salt and set aside to come up to room temperature, about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, in an electric spice grinder, process the rice until finely ground. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat,toast the rice powder, stirring constantly, until deep golden brown and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Lower the heat to medium-low, add the mirin and sake, and bring to a boil, stirring to loosen any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Once boiling, add the shoyu, brown sugar, vinegar, garlic, scallions, and ginger, and regulate the heat to maintain a gentle simmer; cook until thickened and slightly reduced, 10–12 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove and discard the aromatics. Prepare a grill for high indirect heat: For a charcoal grill, push the coals to one side; for a gas grill, leave one or two burners off. Using tongs and an oiled kitchen towel or paper towels, oil the grates. Sprinkle the steaks generously with black pepper and place on the grill on the indirect heat side. Cover the grill and cook, flipping occasionally, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of the steak registers 104°F, 20–25 minutes. Once the meat thermometer reads 104°F, move the steaks over the direct heat. Brush the meat liberally with the reserved sauce, and grill, flipping and basting with the sauce every 30–60 seconds, until a lightly charred glaze has developed and the internal temperature registers 125°F (for medium-rare), 10–15 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. Carve against the grain into thick slices and serve immediately with the remaining sauce on the side.

Jessie Yuchen Studio

Rafute – a salty-sweet fatty pork from the island of Okinawa. Get the recipe for Rafute (Pork Belly in Okinawan Shochu and Raw Sugar) »