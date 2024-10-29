Skillet Quail with Wild Mushroom Gravy
This low-fuss Southern recipe proves that little game birds make marvelous weeknight fare.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
1 hour 20 minutes
I don’t hunt, but I do forage for mushrooms come fall. This recipe for skillet quail with mushroom gravy is an homage to my father-in-law, who always had a freezer full of tiny birds. He liked to drown them in Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup—before I married in, that is. Most farmed quail come spatchcocked (Campo Grande’s are terrific), with breast bones removed, which makes for easy pan-frying in a cast iron skillet. The leftover browned flour goes great in gumbo, pan gravies, and even cookies.
Featured in "Any Night Can Be (Wild) Game Night" by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted, divided
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided, plus more
- 3 lb. spatchcocked quail (10–14 birds)
- 4 cups coarsely chopped cleaned wild mushrooms, such as maitake or oyster, or store-bought shiitakes
- 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 2 cups chicken stock, plus more
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Hot sauce, such as Tabasco
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story