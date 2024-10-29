Recipes

Skillet Quail with Wild Mushroom Gravy

This low-fuss Southern recipe proves that little game birds make marvelous weeknight fare.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    1 hour 20 minutes

PHOTO: GENTL & HYERS • FOOD STYLING: MARIANA VELASQUEZ • PROP STYLING: HELEN CROWTHER

By Shane Mitchell

Published on October 29, 2024

I don’t hunt, but I do forage for mushrooms come fall. This recipe for skillet quail with mushroom gravy is an homage to my father-in-law, who always had a freezer full of tiny birds. He liked to drown them in Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup—before I married in, that is. Most farmed quail come spatchcocked (Campo Grande’s are terrific), with breast bones removed, which makes for easy pan-frying in a cast iron skillet. The leftover browned flour goes great in gumbo, pan gravies, and even cookies.

Featured in "Any Night Can Be (Wild) Game Night" by Shane Mitchell.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted, divided
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided, plus more
  • 3 lb. spatchcocked quail (10–14 birds)
  • 4 cups coarsely chopped cleaned wild mushrooms, such as maitake or oyster, or store-bought shiitakes
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 cups chicken stock, plus more
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • Hot sauce, such as Tabasco

Instructions

Step 1

Set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet, place it in the center of the oven, and preheat to 200°F. In a large skillet over low heat, toast 1 cup of the flour, stirring continuously, until deep golden, 15–20 minutes. Turn off the heat, transfer to a small bowl, and set aside. Wipe out the skillet and return it to the stove.

Step 2

In a pie plate, whisk together the ­remaining flour and 2 teaspoons each of salt and black pepper. To the empty skillet, add 4 tablespoons of the butter and turn the heat to medium-low. When the butter is melted and foamy, dredge the quail in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Working in batches to avoid crowding the skillet, add the quail and cover. Fry, turning once halfway through cooking (and adding more butter if the pan looks dry), until browned and crisp on both sides and the juices run clear, about 16 minutes total. Using tongs, transfer to the rack in the oven.

Step 3

To the skillet, add the remaining butter and turn the heat to medium. Scrape up any browned bits, then add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and deep golden, about 5 minutes. Add the thyme, then gradually sprinkle in ⅓ cup of the browned flour, stirring to coat. (Reserve the remaining browned flour for another use.) Stirring continuously, gradually add the chicken stock. Cook until reduced slightly, about 5 minutes. Add the cream, turn the heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until smooth and beginning to thicken, 12–15 minutes more. (If the gravy is too thick, add a bit more stock.) Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and hot sauce.

Step 4

To serve, spoon a generous amount of gravy onto four plates, then top with the quail. Pass any remaining gravy at the table.

