Olive oil is used in place of butter for cooking these softly scrambled eggs, adapted from a dish served at Semiramide, a small trattoria in the picturesque Umbrian village of Melezzole. This is traditional to Umbria and Tuscany, both olive-growing regions. If sourcing your truffles ahead of cooking them, consider storing in an airtight container with your uncooked eggs. The tubers’ fragrance will permeate the shells, infusing the eggs with truffle-y perfume.

Featured in: “Searching for Truffles, High and Low, in Tuscany and Umbria.”

Soft-Scrambled Eggs With Black Truffle Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication in this elegant Umbrian dish. Yield: serves 1-2 Time: 5 minutes Ingredients 3 large eggs

Kosher salt

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 small fresh black truffle (about ½ oz.) Instructions Into a medium bowl, crack the eggs and beat with a fork; season lightly with salt and set by the stove. To a small pot over medium heat add the olive oil and swirl to coat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, until just set, 2–3 minutes. Adjust the seasoning with more salt to taste, then transfer to a warm plate. Shave the truffle evenly over the top and serve immediately.

Matt Taylor-Gross

The version explained here employs the slow-and-low approach, with butter, chives, and heavy cream added just before the eggs are done.