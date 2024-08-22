Recipes

Soju Sour

Put a fresh twist on the citrusy classic with Korea’s national spirit.

  • Serves

    Makes 1 cocktail

  • Prep

    5 minutes

TOBY SCOTT (COURTESY HARDIE GRANT)

By Su Scott

Published on August 22, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

The rice-based liquor known as soju is an essential element of the pojangmacha, or “covered stall,” street food scene across Seoul. In her new cookbook, Pocha: Simple Korean Food from the Streets of Seoul, author Su Scott offers a handful of fresh cocktail recipes to put the iconic liquor to work, including this twist on the classic sour. Though you can easily enjoy soju by itself, this zingy drink brightened with lemon juice, maple syrup, and maraschino cherry syrup is well worth a try.

Adapted with permission from Pocha: Simple Korean Food from the Streets of Seoul by Su Scott, published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, June 2024.

Featured in “This New Cookbook Takes You on a Street Food Crawl Through Seoul” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. soju
  • 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ oz. maple syrup, plus more to taste
  • 1 tsp. maraschino cherry syrup
  • 1 maraschino cherry, for garnish
  • Lemon slice, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the soju, lemon juice, and maple syrup. Shake until chilled, then strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Taste and adjust sweetness with more maple syrup if necessary. Drizzle in the maraschino cherry syrup and garnish with the cherry and lemon slice.

