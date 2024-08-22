Soju Sour
Put a fresh twist on the citrusy classic with Korea’s national spirit.
- Serves
Makes 1 cocktail
- Prep
5 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
The rice-based liquor known as soju is an essential element of the pojangmacha, or “covered stall,” street food scene across Seoul. In her new cookbook, Pocha: Simple Korean Food from the Streets of Seoul, author Su Scott offers a handful of fresh cocktail recipes to put the iconic liquor to work, including this twist on the classic sour. Though you can easily enjoy soju by itself, this zingy drink brightened with lemon juice, maple syrup, and maraschino cherry syrup is well worth a try.
Adapted with permission from Pocha: Simple Korean Food from the Streets of Seoul by Su Scott, published by Hardie Grant Publishing, June 2024.
Featured in “This New Cookbook Takes You on a Street Food Crawl Through Seoul” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 1½ oz. soju
- 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
- ¼ oz. maple syrup, plus more to taste
- 1 tsp. maraschino cherry syrup
- 1 maraschino cherry, for garnish
- Lemon slice, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story