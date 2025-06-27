Somos Herencia Cocktail
Miske, Ecuador’s ancestral agave spirit, is the base for this zippy drink shaken with lemon and ginger juices.

By Alejandra Espinoza

Published on June 27, 2025

This recipe for the popular Somos Herencia cocktail served at Somos restaurant in Quito, Ecuador, uses miske—the mild ancestral agave spirit—as its base. The drink is a jolt to the palate with its cinnamon-salt rim and fresh lemon and ginger juices. 

Featured in “Ecuador’s Ancestral Spirit” by Mark Johnson in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.

  • Serves

    1

  • Time

    5 minutes

Matt Taylor-Gross

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. fine salt
  • 1½ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 2 oz. fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 2 oz. silver miske, such as Casa Agave brand
  • 1 oz. simple syrup
  • ½ oz. fresh ginger juice
  • ½ oz. triple sec
  • 1½ oz. ginger beer

Instructions

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together the salt and cinnamon, then spread in an even layer onto a plate wider than the rim of a wine glass. Onto another plate, pour 1 ounce of the lemon juice. Swirl the glass upside down to moisten the rim with lemon juice, then press it into the cinnamon mixture to make a salt rim, shaking off any excess.

Step 2

To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the miske, simple syrup, ginger juice, triple sec, and the remaining lemon juice and shake well. Strain into the glass, top with the ginger beer, and stir to combine. Add enough ice for the liquid to reach the rim, and serve.
  1. In a small bowl, stir together the salt and cinnamon, then spread in an even layer onto a plate wider than the rim of a wine glass. Onto another plate, pour 1 ounce of the lemon juice. Swirl the glass upside down to moisten the rim with lemon juice, then press it into the cinnamon mixture to make a salt rim, shaking off any excess.
  2. To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the miske, simple syrup, ginger juice, triple sec, and the remaining lemon juice and shake well. Strain into the glass, top with the ginger beer, and stir to combine. Add enough ice for the liquid to reach the rim, and serve.
Continue to Next Story

