Sopa de Chipilín With Masa Dumplings
This humble soup from Chiapas, Mexico, gets its fresh, grassy flavor from chipilín leaves.
Chef Claudia Sántiz enhances this otherwise humble dish with masa dumplings and starchy field corn, which helps to flavor and thicken the broth. The soup highlights the grassy flavor of chipilín leaves, which can often be found at Latin American markets fresh or frozen. Fresh masa can be prepared from dried and nixtamalized field corn, or purchased from Latin American markets as well. Some retailers, including Tortilleria Nixtamal, offer shipping for online orders.
Featured in "Searching for Sopa de Chipilín" by Scarlett Lindeman in the Fall/Winter 2024 issue.
Ingredients
- 3 ears field corn, or sweet corn, kernels cut from the cobs, cobs halved crosswise, divided
- Kosher salt
- 1 large bunch fresh chipilín leaves (8 oz.), stemmed, or 6 oz. frozen
- ¾ cup fresh corn masa
- ¼ cup queso fresco, crumbled, plus more for serving
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Mexican-style crema, or sour cream
Instructions
- In a large pot, bring 1½ quarts of water to a boil. Add the corn kernels, cobs, and 2 teaspoons of salt. Turn the heat to low and simmer until the kernels are tender, 8–10 minutes. Using tongs, discard the cobs. Using a spider skimmer, transfer ⅓ cup of the kernels to a small bowl and set aside.
- In a blender or food processor, purée the corn liquid and remaining kernels and season to taste with salt. Transfer to the empty pot.
- Rinse and drain the chipilín leaves. (If using frozen, thaw and drain the leaves, and squeeze to remove any excess moisture.) Add three-quarters of the leaves to the pot, then finely chop the remaining leaves and set aside. Bring the soup to a simmer over medium heat, then cook until the leaves are tender, about 5 minutes. Cover the pot and set aside.
- In a large bowl, use your hands to mix together the masa, reserved chipilín leaves, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Pinch off a marble-size piece of dough, roll it into a ½-inch ball, and transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough (to make about 30 balls). With your fingertip, make an indentation in the center of each ball. Fill each indentation with a pea-size amount of queso fresco. Pinch to close the masa around the cheese, then roll again into balls.
- To a medium pot, add 1 inch of oil and turn the heat to medium-low. When the oil is hot and shimmering (325–350°F on an instant-read thermometer), working in batches, fry the dumplings, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 3 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with the remaining dumplings.
- To serve, gently reheat the soup, then ladle into four bowls. Top with the dumplings, reserved corn kernels, crema, and more queso fresco.
