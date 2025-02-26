Sopa de Chipilín With Masa Dumplings

Instructions

Step 1 In a large pot, bring 1½ quarts of water to a boil. Add the corn kernels, cobs, and 2 teaspoons of salt. Turn the heat to low and simmer until the kernels are tender, 8–10 minutes. Using tongs, discard the cobs. Using a spider skimmer, transfer ⅓ cup of the kernels to a small bowl and set aside.

Step 2 In a blender or food processor, purée the corn liquid and remaining kernels and season to taste with salt. Transfer to the empty pot.

Step 3 Rinse and drain the chipilín leaves. (If using frozen, thaw and drain the leaves, and squeeze to remove any excess moisture.) Add three-quarters of the leaves to the pot, then finely chop the remaining leaves and set aside. Bring the soup to a simmer over medium heat, then cook until the leaves are tender, about 5 minutes. Cover the pot and set aside.

Step 4 In a large bowl, use your hands to mix together the masa, reserved chipilín leaves, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Pinch off a marble-size piece of dough, roll it into a ½-inch ball, and transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough (to make about 30 balls). With your fingertip, make an indentation in the center of each ball. Fill each indentation with a pea-size amount of queso fresco. Pinch to close the masa around the cheese, then roll again into balls.

Step 5 To a medium pot, add 1 inch of oil and turn the heat to medium-low. When the oil is hot and shimmering (325–350°F on an instant-read thermometer), working in batches, fry the dumplings, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 3 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with the remaining dumplings.

Step 6 To serve, gently reheat the soup, then ladle into four bowls. Top with the dumplings, reserved corn kernels, crema, and more queso fresco.