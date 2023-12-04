Recipes
Southside Cocktail
A classic gin refresher that became a classic at New York’s iconic ‘21’ Club.
- Serves
1
- Prep
5 minutes
This classic gin refresher was originally invented at the South Side Sportsmen’s Club on Long Island before becoming the signature cocktail at New York’s ‘21’ Club in the 1930s. It has the minty herbaceousness of a julep or mojito (without the muddling) with an additional shot of botanicals from the gin.
For 1:1 simple syrup, add several (6) sprigs of fresh mint while preparing the standard homemade recipe. Set aside until cooled to room temperature, then strain.
Ingredients
- 2 oz. dry gin
- 1 oz. mint simple syrup
- 4–5 fresh mint leaves, plus a sprig of fresh mint for garnish
- 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
- Soda water
Instructions
Step 1
To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, simple syrup, mint leaves, and lemon juice and shake well until chilled. Strain over fresh ice, top with a splash of soda water, garnish with a fresh mint sprig, and serve immediately.
