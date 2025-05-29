Spring Borshch With Peas and Wild Mushrooms
Peak-season produce stars in this version of the classic Ukrainian beet soup.
- Serves
4
- Time
2 hours
This version of the classic Ukrainian soup from chef Olia Hercules features fresh peas, new potatoes, and morels for a seasonal take that’s perfect for warmer months. The dish is finished with a splash of beet kvass, a fizzy fermented drink popular in Ukraine, but any tart, fruity vinegar will work. If you can't find dried morels, you can substitute with any dried wild mushroom, such as porcinis, chanterelles, or black trumpets. If your mushrooms are particularly gritty, can soak them in hot water for a half an hour and discard any dirt before adding them to the soup. Feel free to add any other tender spring vegetables, such as snap peas or asparagus, to the soup just a few minutes before it finishes cooking.
Featured in “Olia Hercules’ Home Kitchen is a Haven for Plants, Art, and Community” by Alex Testere in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
- 1½ oz. (¾ cup) dried wild mushrooms, such as morels, chanterelles, or black trumpets
- 2 medium onions, 1 whole, peeled, 1 finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 medium beet, peeled and cut into ⅛-in. slices
- Kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium carrot, coarsely grated
- 1 medium red bell pepper, sliced into thin batons
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 8 oz. small new potatoes, scrubbed and quartered
- 2 cups shelled fresh or frozen fava beans
- ¼ cup dill fronds, plus more for serving
- 2 garlic cloves
- 8 oz. green cabbage (about ½ head), shredded
- 4 oz. shelled green peas
- Beet kvass, or fruity vinegar
- Crusty bread, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
- To a large pot, add the mushrooms, whole onion, bay leaf, beet, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 3½ quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the broth darkens and reduces slightly, about 45 minutes.
- Meanwhile, to a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil, chopped onion, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and pale golden, 10–12 minutes. Stir in the carrot and another pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4–6 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook until slightly darkened, about 4 minutes more.
- Scrape the vegetable mixture into the broth, then add the potatoes and fava beans. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 25–30 minutes. Remove and discard the whole onion and bay leaf.
- Finely chop the dill and garlic together into a coarse paste, then add it to the soup along with the cabbage and peas. Cook until the cabbage wilts and softens and the peas turn bright green, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and set aside for 5 minutes. Add beet kvass, more dill, and salt to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.
