Spring Borshch With Peas and Wild Mushrooms

This version of the classic Ukrainian soup from chef Olia Hercules features fresh peas, new potatoes, and morels for a seasonal take that’s perfect for warmer months. The dish is finished with a splash of beet kvass, a fizzy fermented drink popular in Ukraine, but any tart, fruity vinegar will work. If you can't find dried morels, you can substitute with any dried wild mushroom, such as porcinis, chanterelles, or black trumpets. If your mushrooms are particularly gritty, can soak them in hot water for a half an hour and discard any dirt before adding them to the soup. Feel free to add any other tender spring vegetables, such as snap peas or asparagus, to the soup just a few minutes before it finishes cooking.