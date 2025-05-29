Spring Borshch With Peas and Wild Mushrooms
Peak-season produce stars in this version of the classic Ukrainian beet soup.

By Olia Hercules

Published on May 29, 2025

This version of the classic Ukrainian soup from chef Olia Hercules features fresh peas, new potatoes, and morels for a seasonal take that’s perfect for warmer months. The dish is finished with a splash of beet kvass, a fizzy fermented drink popular in Ukraine, but any tart, fruity vinegar will work. If you can't find dried morels, you can substitute with any dried wild mushroom, such as porcinis, chanterelles, or black trumpets. If your mushrooms are particularly gritty, can soak them in hot water for a half an hour and discard any dirt before adding them to the soup. Feel free to add any other tender spring vegetables, such as snap peas or asparagus, to the soup just a few minutes before it finishes cooking.

Featured in “Olia Hercules’ Home Kitchen is a Haven for Plants, Art, and Community” by Alex Testere in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    2 hours

Photo: Joe Woodhouse • Food Styling: Olia Hercules

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. (¾ cup) dried wild mushrooms, such as morels, chanterelles, or black trumpets
  • 2 medium onions, 1 whole, peeled, 1 finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 medium beet, peeled and cut into ⅛-in. slices
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium carrot, coarsely grated
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, sliced into thin batons
  • 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 8 oz. small new potatoes, scrubbed and quartered
  • 2 cups shelled fresh or frozen fava beans
  • ¼ cup dill fronds, plus more for serving
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 8 oz. green cabbage (about ½ head), shredded
  • 4 oz. shelled green peas
  • Beet kvass, or fruity vinegar
  • Crusty bread, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot, add the mushrooms, whole onion, bay leaf, beet, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 3½ quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the broth darkens and reduces slightly, about 45 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, to a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil, chopped onion, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and pale golden, 10–12 minutes. Stir in the carrot and another pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4–6 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook until slightly darkened, about 4 minutes more.

Step 3

Scrape the vegetable mixture into the broth, then add the potatoes and fava beans. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 25–30 minutes. Remove and discard the whole onion and bay leaf.

Step 4

Finely chop the dill and garlic together into a coarse paste, then add it to the soup along with the cabbage and peas. Cook until the cabbage wilts and softens and the peas turn bright green, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and set aside for 5 minutes. Add beet kvass, more dill, and salt to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.
  1. To a large pot, add the mushrooms, whole onion, bay leaf, beet, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 3½ quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the broth darkens and reduces slightly, about 45 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, to a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil, chopped onion, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and pale golden, 10–12 minutes. Stir in the carrot and another pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4–6 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook until slightly darkened, about 4 minutes more.
  3. Scrape the vegetable mixture into the broth, then add the potatoes and fava beans. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 25–30 minutes. Remove and discard the whole onion and bay leaf.
  4. Finely chop the dill and garlic together into a coarse paste, then add it to the soup along with the cabbage and peas. Cook until the cabbage wilts and softens and the peas turn bright green, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and set aside for 5 minutes. Add beet kvass, more dill, and salt to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.
Recipes

Spring Borshch With Peas and Wild Mushrooms

Peak-season produce stars in this version of the classic Ukrainian beet soup.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    2 hours

PHOTO: JOE WOODHOUSE • FOOD STYLING: OLIA HERCULES

By Olia Hercules

Published on May 29, 2025

This version of the classic Ukrainian soup from chef Olia Hercules features fresh peas, new potatoes, and morels for a seasonal take that’s perfect for warmer months. The dish is finished with a splash of beet kvass, a fizzy fermented drink popular in Ukraine, but any tart, fruity vinegar will work. If you can't find dried morels, you can substitute with any dried wild mushroom, such as porcinis, chanterelles, or black trumpets. If your mushrooms are particularly gritty, can soak them in hot water for a half an hour and discard any dirt before adding them to the soup. Feel free to add any other tender spring vegetables, such as snap peas or asparagus, to the soup just a few minutes before it finishes cooking.

Featured in “Olia Hercules’ Home Kitchen is a Haven for Plants, Art, and Community” by Alex Testere in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. (¾ cup) dried wild mushrooms, such as morels, chanterelles, or black trumpets
  • 2 medium onions, 1 whole, peeled, 1 finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 medium beet, peeled and cut into ⅛-in. slices
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium carrot, coarsely grated
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, sliced into thin batons
  • 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 8 oz. small new potatoes, scrubbed and quartered
  • 2 cups shelled fresh or frozen fava beans
  • ¼ cup dill fronds, plus more for serving
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 8 oz. green cabbage (about ½ head), shredded
  • 4 oz. shelled green peas
  • Beet kvass, or fruity vinegar
  • Crusty bread, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot, add the mushrooms, whole onion, bay leaf, beet, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 3½ quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the broth darkens and reduces slightly, about 45 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, to a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil, chopped onion, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and pale golden, 10–12 minutes. Stir in the carrot and another pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4–6 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook until slightly darkened, about 4 minutes more.

Step 3

Scrape the vegetable mixture into the broth, then add the potatoes and fava beans. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 25–30 minutes. Remove and discard the whole onion and bay leaf.

Step 4

Finely chop the dill and garlic together into a coarse paste, then add it to the soup along with the cabbage and peas. Cook until the cabbage wilts and softens and the peas turn bright green, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and set aside for 5 minutes. Add beet kvass, more dill, and salt to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.
  1. To a large pot, add the mushrooms, whole onion, bay leaf, beet, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 3½ quarts of water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the broth darkens and reduces slightly, about 45 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, to a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil, chopped onion, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and pale golden, 10–12 minutes. Stir in the carrot and another pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4–6 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook until slightly darkened, about 4 minutes more.
  3. Scrape the vegetable mixture into the broth, then add the potatoes and fava beans. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 25–30 minutes. Remove and discard the whole onion and bay leaf.
  4. Finely chop the dill and garlic together into a coarse paste, then add it to the soup along with the cabbage and peas. Cook until the cabbage wilts and softens and the peas turn bright green, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and set aside for 5 minutes. Add beet kvass, more dill, and salt to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread.

Keep Reading

Lacto-Fermented Cherry Tomatoes

Lacto-Fermented Cherry Tomatoes

By OLIA HERCULES
Old-School New York Cheesecake

Old-School New York Cheesecake

By MARK KURLANSKY
Fish Tacos With Herb Salad and Quick-Pickled Onions

Fish Tacos With Herb Salad and Quick-Pickled Onions

By FATIMA KHAWAJA
Rum-Soaked Mangoes With Ice Cream

Rum-Soaked Mangoes

By DINKINISH O’CONNOR
Pizza Strips

Rhode Island Pizza Strips

By LASALLE BAKERY
Mint Julep

Start Crushing That Ice! It’s Mint Julep Season

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Strawberry Freezer Jam Recipe

Strawberry Freezer Jam

By ADAM AND TOBY DILTZ
Provençal Stuffed Tomatoes

Provençal Stuffed Tomatoes

By KAT CRADDOCK
Buckwheat Crêpes With Apple Compote and Walnuts

Buckwheat Crêpes With Apple Compote and Walnuts

By KAT CRADDOCK
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe