Stone Crab Lumpia With Chile-Soy Vinegar
Crunchy and delicately seasoned, these Filipino-style spring rolls are a standout party snack.
- Makes
16 spring rolls
- Time
1 hour
These crispy Filipino-style spring rolls from executive sous chef Conrad Nieberding at the JW Marriott on Marco Island, Florida, are a perfect showcase for delicate stone crab. You can find eight-inch square spring roll wrappers at Asian grocery stores. Lumpia can be filled in advance and stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to six months. If freezing, do not thaw before frying.
Featured in “Tough to Crack” by Carrie Honaker in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
For the dipping sauce:
- ⅔ cup soy sauce
- ⅓ cup rice vinegar
- 1 bird’s-eye chile, thinly sliced
For the lumpia:
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. Japanese-style mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. liquid aminos, or soy sauce
- 3 large eggs, divided
- 1 lb. stone crab claw meat, flaked
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 cup finely shredded carrots
- 1 cup thinly sliced scallions
- ¼ cup finely chopped garlic
- 2 Tbsp. panko
- One 12-oz. package 8-in. square spring roll wrappers
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
- Make the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, vinegar, and chile. Set aside.
- Make the lumpia: In a large bowl, whisk the lemon juice, mayonnaise, mustard, liquid aminos, and two of the eggs until frothy. In a medium bowl, toss together the crab and cornstarch to coat. Using a silicone spatula, fold the crab mixture into the egg mixture, then fold in the carrots, scallions, garlic, and panko. Set aside for 30 minutes.
- In a small bowl, beat the remaining egg. On a work surface, place one spring roll wrapper with one edge facing you. Use your finger to lightly wet all edges with the egg wash, then spoon 3 tablespoons of the filling into the center and shape into a horizontal log, leaving about 1½ inches of space on each side. Roll the edge closest to you tightly over the filling, then fold in the left and right sides. Roll tightly upward to make a cylinder. Seal the seam with more egg wash. Repeat with the remaining wrappers, filling, and egg wash.
- Into a large, heavy-bottomed pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer over medium-high heat, pour 3 inches of oil. When the temperature reaches 325°F, add half of the lumpia and fry, turning halfway through, until floating and golden brown, 5–7 minutes total. (Cook time will be slightly longer if frying from frozen.) Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Bring the oil back to temperature, then repeat with the remaining lumpia.
- Serve hot with dipping sauce on the side.
Continue to Next Story