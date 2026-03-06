Swamp Cabbage and Stone Crab Fritters
Hearts of palm add crunch to these satisfying deep-fried morsels.
- Makes
About 60 fritters
- Time
1 hour
While crabmeat is the star of this recipe from Florida Stone Crab Association cofounder Holly Dudley, it’s the fresh swamp cabbage, a type of hearts of palm, that takes these savory bites to the next level. Fresh hearts of palm are available online or at farmers markets throughout the state. The canned versions, pre-cooked and preserved in brine, make a fine substitute.
Featured in “Tough to Crack” by Carrie Honaker in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
- 8 cups coarsely chopped fresh hearts of palm, or two 14-oz. cans
- 1 lb. stone crab claw meat, flaked
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ tsp. baking powder
- 1 large egg
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- Kosher salt
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Lime wedges, hot sauce, and ketchup, for serving
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the hearts of palm, return to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 30–40 minutes. Reserve ⅔ cup of the cooking liquid, then drain and transfer to a large bowl. (If using canned, reserve ⅔ cup of the liquid, then drain and chop the hearts.)
- To the bowl, add the reserved cooking liquid, the crab, flour, baking powder, egg, onion, and 1 teaspoon of salt and toss gently to combine.
- Into a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer over medium-high heat, pour 3 inches of oil. When the temperature reaches 375°F (or when a bit of batter dropped into the pot floats and sizzles), working in batches, drop tablespoonfuls of the batter into the oil. Fry, stirring gently about halfway through, until the fritters are golden brown, about 3 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with salt. Bring the oil back to temperature between batches.
- Serve hot with lime wedges, hot sauce, and ketchup.
