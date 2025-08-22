Texas Smoked Brisket

Instructions

Step 1 In a small bowl, stir together the black pepper, salt, and granulated garlic.

Step 2 Season the brisket all over with the spice mixture, using your hands to pat it onto the meat. (Reserve any left over for another use.) Refrigerate uncovered for at least 16 hours, or up to 24.

Step 3 Transfer the brisket to a wire rack and set aside at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 4 Heat a smoker to 250°F. Smoke the brisket on the rack until the bark (the crust that forms on the outside of the meat) is dark and firm and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the brisket reads 175°F, 6–7½ hours.

Step 5 Cut two 2–3-foot-long pieces of butcher or parchment paper and stack them perpendicular to one another on a work surface. Using heatproof gloves, carefully place the brisket in the center of the paper and brush the top and sides with the tallow. Fold the paper up and over the brisket on all sides, tucking in the corners to seal .

Step 6 Return the brisket on the rack to the smoker and turn the heat to 290–300°F. (If your smoker doesn’t go that high, use the maximum temperature.) Cook until the temperature reaches at least 200℉ and the thermometer can be inserted with little to no resistance, 2–3 hours more.

Step 7 Transfer the rack with the brisket to a baking sheet and set aside, wrapped, until the internal temperature reaches 145°F, about 2 hours. To serve, carve the brisket against the grain, then coarsely chop if desired.