Toyomansi
This Filipino dipping sauce with soy sauce, vinegar, and calamansi is a tart, spicy sidekick for meat, fish, and veggies.
- Makes
2 cups
- Time
20 minutes
Toyomansi is a classic Filipino sawsawan (dipping sauce) that goes wonderfully with just about any kamayan dish—be it inasal (grilled chicken), fried pompano, or pancit. Marrying umami soy sauce and bright, puckering calamansi juice, this recipe from chef Eric Valdez of Naks in New York City gets a kick from homemade chile-garlic paste. —Jasmine Ting
Ingredients
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped garlic cloves
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped Thai red chiles
- ½ MSG
- ½ cup calamansi juice, fresh or bottled
- ½ soy sauce, preferably Filipino
- ½ white vinegar
Instructions
Step 1
- In a small skillet over medium heat, cook the oil, garlic, chiles, and MSG until the garlic is deep golden brown (do not burn), 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a blender or food processor along with the calamansi juice, soy sauce, and white vinegar and blend until smooth.
