Vanilla Bean Cheesecake With Hatch Chile Marmalade
A buttery cornmeal crust serves as the base for this sweet and subtly spicy dessert.
One 9-inch cake
3 hours, plus chilling
Hannah and Zachary Welton, pastry chefs and co-owners of Weltons Tiny Bakeshop in Charleston, South Carolina, drew inspiration from Hannah’s Houston roots for this sweet and subtly spicy cheesecake they served at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. “A true Texan dinner party typically starts off with a block of tempered cream cheese dressed with pepper jelly, accompanied by a wafer cracker,” Hannah says. She and Zachary transformed the beloved party appetizer into an unforgettable party dessert enhanced with an earthy, slightly smoky Hatch chile marmalade and a nutty cornmeal crust.
Hatch chile season runs from August to October; this recipe calls for jarred roasted green Hatch chiles, which are available year-round. The Weltons recommend Zia Hatch Chile Company—we found the maker’s medium heat to be the ideal spice level for the cheesecake. This recipe makes three cups of Hatch chile marmalade; leftover marmalade can be used as a sandwich spread, a cheese board condiment, or a glaze for roasted or grilled meats.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- Nonstick spray
- 1¼ cups packed fine yellow cornmeal
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 large egg
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
For the filling:
- 1 lb. cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. packed finely grated orange zest
- 3 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. fresh orange juice
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla bean paste
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 10 large egg yolks
- 3 cups sour cream, divided
For the Hatch chile marmalade:
- One 16-oz. jar roasted green Hatch chiles
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- 2 cups apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup honey
- 2 tsp. packed finely grated orange zest
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
Instructions
- Make the crust: Wrap the outside of a 9-inch springform pan with three layers of foil, then grease the bottom and all the way up the sides with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl, stir together the cornmeal, brown sugar, cornstarch, salt, and egg until incorporated. Stir in the butter until combined. Transfer the cornmeal mixture to the prepared pan and, using an offset spatula (or the bottom of a glass), flatten to an even crust. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F℉.
- Place the springform pan on a baking sheet and bake until the crust is golden brown, 11–14 minutes. Set aside.
- Make the filling: To a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the cream cheese, sugar, orange zest and juice, vanilla, and salt and beat on medium speed, scraping down the sides occasionally with a silicone spatula, until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. One at a time, beat in the egg yolks until fully incorporated. Beat in 1 cup of the sour cream at a time, scraping down the sides between additions with the spatula, until incorporated and smooth.
- Pour the filling over the crust, then place the springform pan in a large shallow roasting pan and fill with 1½ inches of hot water.
- Bake, rotating the roasting pan halfway through, until the filling is set but still slightly wobbly in the center, 50–60 minutes. Rotate the roasting pan again, turn off the oven, and leave the cheesecake inside for 1 hour.
- Transfer the springform pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool to room temperature, about 2 hours, then refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or up to 12 hours.
- Make the Hatch chile marmalade: In a fine-mesh strainer set over a small bowl, drain the chiles. Discard the liquid.
- To a medium pot, add the brown sugar, vinegar, and honey and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low, stir in the drained chiles, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is reduced by half, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Turn off the heat. To test thickness, dip a spoon into the mixture; it should coat the back of the spoon without immediately running off. (If not, continue simmering until the mixture is thick enough, checking every 5 minutes.) Whisk in the orange zest and juice and salt. Set aside to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until ready to serve. The marmalade will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 month.
- To serve, using a warm knife, cut the cheesecake into 10–12 slices. Top each slice with a spoonful of the Hatch chile marmalade.
