Celery and red onion add crunch to this whitefish salad enriched with mayonnaise, sour cream, and a hard-boiled egg, while fresh dill and lemon brighten the salty, smoky fish. Serve it as a spread for matzo, or on a toasted bagel half topped with tomato and onion slices. This recipe is adapted from the now-closed Wolfie Cohen’s Rascal House, a beloved Jewish deli and local institution in Sunny Isles, Florida.