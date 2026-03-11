Zha Jiang Mian (Noodles With Soybean Pork Belly Sauce)
Rich and ultra-savory, these “fried sauce noodles” have been a staple in Beijing for generations.
Yellow soybean paste (huang dou jiang) and sweet flour paste (tian mian jiang) are crucial to the flavors of zha jiang mian, one of Beijing’s most famous noodle dishes. The labels on the jars can be challenging to identify without knowing Chinese, but you can find the preferred versions at Asian groceries or online. Zha jiang mian can be served hot or cold—if serving cold, refrigerate the pork and sauce until ready to serve, then cook the noodles and rinse under cold water to chill. The cooked pork with sauce will keep in the fridge for up to one week. Look for fresh thick wheat noodles, such as Twin Marquis brand, in the refrigerator or freezer section at Asian markets.
Featured in “Between the Walls” by Megan Zhang in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh mung bean sprouts
- 2 lb. fresh or frozen wheat noodles
- ½ cup yellow soybean paste
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup sweet flour paste
- ¼ cup vegetable oil, divided
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 4 scallions, finely chopped
- One 1-in. piece fresh ginger, finely chopped
- 1 lb. pork belly (skin on or off), cut into 1- by ¼-in. pieces
- Three 5-in. Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthwise
- 1 medium carrot, halved crosswise and thinly sliced lengthwise
- Cilantro leaves, edamame, and shredded radish, for garnish
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil and fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the bean sprouts to the pot, then, once the water returns to a boil, use a slotted spoon to transfer the sprouts to the ice water bath. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then drain and set aside. Replenish the ice in the bowl.
- Return the water to a boil and add the noodles. Cook until tender, according to package instructions. Drain, then transfer to the ice bath. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then drain and divide among four serving bowls.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the soybean paste, soy sauce, sweet flour paste, and ½ cup of water until smooth and homogeneous. Set aside.
- To a wok over medium-high heat, add 3 tablespoons of the oil and swirl to coat. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, scallions, and ginger and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, 1–2 minutes. Add the pork and cook, stirring frequently, until browned and nearly cooked through, 5–6 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl.
- Return the wok to medium-high heat and add the remaining oil. Add the reserved soybean paste mixture and bring to a boil, stirring continuously. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring continuously, until the sauce thickens and darkens, about 5 minutes. Add the reserved pork mixture to the sauce and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pork is cooked through, 3–4 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- Spoon the pork and sauce evenly over the bowls of noodles, followed by the cucumbers, carrot, and reserved bean sprouts. Garnish with the cilantro, edamame, and radish. Serve hot or cold, mixing before eating.
