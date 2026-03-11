Zha Jiang Mian (Noodles With Soybean Pork Belly Sauce)

Instructions

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil and fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the bean sprouts to the pot, then, once the water returns to a boil, use a slotted spoon to transfer the sprouts to the ice water bath. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then drain and set aside. Replenish the ice in the bowl.

Step 2 Return the water to a boil and add the ­noodles. Cook until tender, according to package instructions. Drain, then transfer to the ice bath. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then drain and divide among four serving bowls.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk together the soybean paste, soy sauce, sweet flour paste, and ½ cup of water until smooth and ­homogeneous. Set aside.

Step 4 To a wok over medium-high heat, add 3 tablespoons of the oil and swirl to coat. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, scallions, and ginger and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, 1–2 minutes. Add the pork and cook, stirring frequently, until browned and nearly cooked through, 5–6 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl.

Step 5 Return the wok to medium-high heat and add the remaining oil. Add the reserved soybean paste mixture and bring to a boil, stirring continuously. Turn the heat to ­medium-low and simmer, stirring continuously, until the sauce thickens and darkens, about 5 minutes. Add the reserved pork mixture to the sauce and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pork is cooked through, 3–4 ­minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 6 Spoon the pork and sauce evenly over the bowls of noodles, followed by the cucumbers, carrot, and reserved bean sprouts. Garnish with the cilantro, edamame, and radish. Serve hot or cold, mixing before eating.