The Best Ice Cube Trays, Based on Your Signature Cocktail

In this modern world, different drinks call for different shapes of ice. A Negroni or Scotch on the rocks can benefit big time from a single large “king cube.” A Dark ‘n Stormy or any other simple highball cocktail can be fancified with long spear-shaped ice. And while you’re at it, why not dress up your kid’s (or your own) lemonade with some cute mini cubes? Yes, having a variety of options does help with presentation, but the right ice can also keep your beverages from diluting too quickly. Most importantly, the best ice cube trays are fun, and that’s what making cocktails is all about.

Best for Negronis: Samuelworld Silicone Ice Cube Tray

A Negroni calls for a single "king cube," like the ones created in Samuelworld's two-by-two-inch moulds. Made with flexible silicone for easy squeezing, these trays also feature plastic tops to prevent spillage en route to the freezer. The size is also great for freezing juice or infusing ice with flowers or fresh herbs.

Best for Whiskey: Adoric Sphere Ice Ball Maker Set

Sphere ice cubes melt more slowly than cubes because less surface are is exposed to the liquid. That makes them an ideal choice for whiskey, because you won't need to worry about it diluting the spirit before you have a chance to savour it. This six-mould tray is a cut above competitors thanks to the addition of a funnel for easy filling and a tight-fitting, spill-proof lid.

You won’t need bottled or distilled water to make these beautiful ice balls. Just start with warm water, and the slow-freezing process will leave you with flawless ice that matches the purity of your favorite spirit.

Best for Gin and Tonic: Vinkoe Kitchen Silicone Ice Cube Trays

Also known as collins ice, this sphere-shaped mould is ideal for a Gin and Tonic, Dark n' Stormy, or any of the other tall drinks that so often suffer at the hands of wimpy ice. Vinkoe Kitchens's trays are heavy-duty and can withstand both freezing conditions as well as temps as high as 230 degrees Farenheight. Plus, they can also be used as butter molds.

Best for Parties: Glacio Small Ice Cube Trays

Each mold creates 21 cubes, making them the perfect trays for when you have a lot of guests over for a cocktail party or need to fill an ice bucket. The molds come with lids to prevent spillage and contamination, and as a bonus, they’re also stackable.

Best Upgrade: Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

