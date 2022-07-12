A quality selection of cookware is the heart of any kitchen, so it’s smart to invest in a few pieces that will perform well under frequent use. But since quality pots and pans can run on the expensive side, you should always keep an eye out for good deals—and it’s your lucky day.

This Prime Day, Amazon will be dropping prices on dozens of cookware pieces and sets from brands like Cuisinart, Calphalon, Meyer, and more. Our editors sifted through the products on sale to hand-select those we think deserve a spot in your kitchen. The sale only takes place from July 12 until July 13 at 11:59 pm Pacific, so check out our curated selection of cookware below and take advantage of these deals (your kitchen will thank you).

Editor Top Picks

Famous for their rich-hued enamel and high quality French construction, Le Creuset pieces are always at the top of every aspiring cook’s list. The brand is most famous for its iconic Dutch oven, but don’t sleep on the similar Chef’s Oven, which features sloping sides and a lightweight frame for easy, breezy stovetop cooking. The 7.5-quart piece’s curvature promotes the movement of heated liquids, so it’s ideal for things like soups, noodles and sauces. And the cast iron construction promotes heat distribution and retention, while the enamel interior is ready to go without any seasoning, so you can get cooking right away.

GreenPan Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Set—33% off

This set of two includes an 8” and a 10” frying pan—the ideal pairing for most common kitchen jobs like sauteeing veggies or cooking a quick morning egg. They’re oven and dishwasher safe, plus super resistant to scratches thanks to their diamond-reinforced coating. But what we really love about this set is that the pans are sustainably manufactured and feature a nonstick ceramic coating made with sand instead of plastic, so it’s non-toxic and much better for the environment.

Whether it be for cooking a succulent roast chicken or baking off a rustic loaf of bread, a Dutch oven is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware one can have. This nonstick CorningWare model is made from professional-grade cast aluminum, which is an excellent conductor of heat and promotes even cooking. We especially love it’s lightweight body and elevated aesthetic, so it can easily be transferred from oven to table, and look stunning for serving.

If you’re a well-seasoned home cook, you likely have a well-loved selection of pots and pans. And sometimes, that use can show after a while. If your cookware collection could use an overhaul, this complete set is an easy and elegant way to do so. It includes a 10” and 12” fry pan, a 1.5 and 2.5-quart sauce pan, a 5-quart saute pan and substantial 8-quart pot with accompanying pasta and steamer inserts—so you’ll be covered for nearly anything you’d like to cook. This set will last a while, too, since it’s crafted with a 3-layer nonstick interior. We especially love the extra-long handles on this set, since they help keep hands cool as you cook.

Get those sought-after grill marks even when barbecue season is over with this useful grill pan. The nonstick coating is 5x more durable and 10x longer lasting than typical nonstick, and is also toxin-free and quick-heating. It’s suited for all stovetops and features a glass steam lid that will help food cook faster. We especially love how high this pan’s grill ridges are, which helps drain away grease to get a better sear on that steak.

Other Deals Not to Be Missed

Goodful 12 Piece Cookware Set—30% off

GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set—30% off

Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 9 Piece—30% off

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Shallow Casserole/Braiser with Glass Lid—38% off

Meyer Accent Series 6.5-Quart Stainless Steel Stockpot—30% off

OXO Good Grips Hard Anodized PFOA-Free Nonstick 12″ Frying Pan—30% off

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set—30% off

Red Volcano Textured Ceramic Nonstick, 14 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set—19% off

Lodge Lilac Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt—15% off

Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned 15-Inch Cast Iron Skillet—32% off

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members can expect big savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances. This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

More Great Prime Day Deals

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.