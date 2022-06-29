A grill is an essential piece of outdoor cookery, but it’s hard to find the right one. With such a wide variety in size, style, and price, it can be quite overwhelming to decide on the best grill for your lifestyle. Here, we’re focusing on gas grills, a style considered to be the easiest type of grill to operate. As opposed to charcoal or pellet grills, the gas grill offers a lot of simplicity and convenience from igniting the grill and controlling its temperature, to cleaning it after cooking.

If you’ve done a cursory search for gas grills, you’ve probably found more questions than answers. Do you really need to spend thousands of dollars on a grill? How many burners should a good grill have? And what features are really necessary? We’ve answered all of these questions, and more, in our roundup of the seven best gas grills to suit your needs.

Our Top Picks

Propane or Natural Gas: Propane | Ignition Type: Electrical | Warranty: Two years | Number of Burners: Three | Material: Stainless Steel| Weight: 188 pounds | Total dimensions: 59 inches wide, 29 inches deep, and 47 inches high

Pros Gives temperature and time alerts via smartphone

Included side burner

Special “sear zone” for steaks Cons Expensive

Not useful for those without smartphones

Why we chose it: A tech-equipped option that ensures even cooking with plenty of extras.

For juicy burgers and perfectly seared steaks, you cannot beat the Weber Genesis. With three stainless steel burners, including a special “sear zone,” grilling a drool-worthy spread for the whole family is a breeze. While the grill boasts a side burner, storage rack, warming rack, and LED lights to grill at night, the real highlight is its smart tech capabilities. The grill works with WiFi, so you’re able to sync your iPhone and get notifications for cooking temperature, time, and even the gas level, leaving you free to monitor your food from the kitchen or the hammock. Additionally, the grease pan can be removed from the front of the grill for easy cleanup. However, this grill is pricey, so if you don’t own or are uncomfortable using a smartphone, it’s probably not the best choice for you.

Propane vs Natural Gas: Propane | Ignition Type: Twist start | Warranty: Three years | Number of Burners: Four | Material: Stainless steel with cast iron grates| Weight: 72 pounds | Total dimensions: 54 inches wide, 22.5 inches deep, and 46.5 inches high

Pros Affordable

Has four burners

Easy to clean Cons No side burner

A gap in the back could slow heating

Why we chose it: Cost-friendly and fitting for a family, this durable grill is sure to please.

The price range of grills varies wildly, which can make finding an affordable, lasting option tricky. However, we found that the Cuisinart CGG-7400 offers a lot of bang for its buck, with plenty of cooking space, two side tables, a removable drip tray, and an included bottle opener. It does lack some of the extras, like a side burner or storage rack, and there is a gap in the back of the lid that could potentially slow heating on the top rack. Still, this affordable grill still tops the list for size, value, and efficiency.

Best for Small Spaces: Nexgrill Deluxe 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Propane vs Natural Gas: Propane with option to convert to natural gas | Ignition Type: Electrical | Warranty: One year | Number of Burners: Two | Material: Stainless steel with porcelain-coated cast iron| Weight: 62 pounds | Total dimensions: 42.44 inches wide, 22.15 inches deep, and 45.90 inches high

Pros Heats quickly

Small enough for balconies

Foldable side tables Cons No side burner

Red color may not be for everyone

Some users complain of flareups

Why we chose it: An apartment-friendly grill that heats in a flash and fits plenty of burgers.

This compact grill is small enough to fit just about anywhere while still achieving smoky, grilled perfection. Though smaller in size, the Nexgrill Deluxe can certainly cook enough for two to four people at once. With two burners, the grill can reach about 600 degrees of heat in roughly 10 minutes, but there may be a few flareups while cooking. Though it doesn’t include a lot of extra amenities, the grill does contain two foldable side tables, a heat thermometer, a warming rack, and a removable catch cup for grease—plus, it can be converted to natural gas if preferred, although you will need to purchase a hose and regulator separately.

Best Portable: Weber Q2200 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Propane vs Natural Gas: Propane | Ignition Type: Electronic | Warranty: Five years | Number of Burners: One | Material: Aluminum with cast iron grates | Weight: 42.5 pounds | Total dimensions: 51.4 inches wide, 19.5 inches deep, and 15.5 inches high

Pros Small enough for camping

Cooks evenly

Includes foldable side tables Cons Somewhat heavy for a portable grill

Can be difficult to clean

Stand must be purchased separately and can be flimsy

Why we chose it: From camping trips to tailgates, this go-anywhere grill sizzles meats with ease.

The best portable grills can be used anywhere, and the Weber Q2200 does just that. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates, this small-but-mighty grill can cook enough burgers or hot dogs for a family of four. The grill includes foldable side tables, a removable grease tray, and a lid thermometer, but the stand for it must be purchased separately. The stand can be flimsy, and the grates can be difficult to clean. It is a bit on the heavy side for a portable grill, but it’s a durable option that produces great results.

Propane vs Natural Gas: Propane | Ignition Type: Electronic | Warranty: Unknown | Number of Burners: Three | Material: Stainless steel with porcelain-coated grates | Weight: 95 pounds | Total dimensions: 54.1 inches wide, 23.4 inches deep, and 45.5 inches high

Pros Affordable

Prevents flareups

Included side burner Cons Difficult to clean

Hard to move

Can be tricky to assemble

Why we chose it: Guaranteed to cook evenly and quickly, this cost-friendly grill ensures juicy meats that won’t dry out.

Infrared grills have a lot of benefits—they heat evenly, reduce flareups, save energy, cook faster, and allow the food to retain more of its natural moisture. This grill does all of the above, includes a lid thermometer, and is large enough to cook an entire meal for a family of four. However, it is quite heavy and only has two wheels, meaning it can be difficult to assemble and move if you need to do so. Additionally, the grill grates can be difficult to clean. Still, if you want a flare-free grill that can cook evenly and feed a family with ease, you can’t beat this Char-Broil model.

Best Modern Design: Everdure by Heston Blumenthal The Force Grill

Propane vs Natural Gas: Propane | Ignition Type: Single spark | Warranty: 10 years | Number of Burners: Two | Material: Aluminum with cast iron plates | Weight: 72 pounds | Total dimensions: 46.25 inches wide, 29.25 inches deep, and 42 inches high

Pros Beautiful design

Adjustable height

Interchangeable grill plates Cons Expensive

Difficult to assemble

No side burner

Why we chose it: An aesthetic option that doesn’t sacrifice function for style.

Grill in style with this sleek and efficient model, which features a removable three-tiered stand to convert into a portable option. It’s not all about style, either —due to the grill’s smaller firebox, it heats quickly and cooks burgers in a flash. Additionally, the grill comes with both flat plates and grill plates, which can be changed out to suit your needs. The Force is pricey and a bit on the smaller side, fitting about 24 burgers in total, and it is worth noting that assembly can be difficult. Still, with its modern look and versatility, it’s well worth the investment.

Best Flat Top: Blackstone 4-Burner Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves

Propane vs Natural Gas: Propane | Ignition Type: Electrical | Warranty: One-year limited | Number of Burners: Four | Material: Stainless steel | Weight: 120 pounds | Total dimensions: 62.5 inches wide, 26 inches deep, and 35 inches high

Pros Cooks everything from steak to pancakes

Large grilling area

Affordable Cons Lid not included

Won’t leave grill marks

Not suitable for small spaces

Why we chose it: A do-it-all grill that won’t break the bank.

If you want a large grill that can truly do it all, the Blackstone is your answer. This flat-top griddle can cook everything from burgers to pancakes—and it’s a breeze to clean. If you prefer that your hot dogs have those tell-tale grill marks, you’ll be disappointed, as the Blackstone doesn’t have grates. However, if you want a cost-effective piece of outdoor cookery that can feed the entire family (and then some), this is your best bet. While it can be frustrating that a grill cover and lid are not included, you’ll want to invest in those pieces to keep the cooking surface in top condition.

How We Chose These Products

To select the best gas grills, we scoured popular retail sites, searching for grills that were well-reviewed, fit the above categories, and matched different price points. From there, we cross-referenced the user reviews on other websites to ensure they were accurate, and checked other sources to see what they recommended. Additionally, we consulted with experts to see what they consider of utmost importance when looking for a grill.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Gas Grills

Type

When buying a gas grill, you can choose between a propane or natural gas model. Natural gas is less expensive than propane and better for the environment, but a natural gas grill is more expensive and comes with more rules. Many gas grills can be suitable for either option.

For a propane grill, you’ll want to make sure that you have a tank of liquid propane and that it’s connected correctly. After each subsequent cookout, check the fuel gauge to ensure you’ll have enough for your next barbecue. If your kitchen range is fueled by propane, you can connect your grill to that same tank as well.

For natural gas, you’ll connect the grill to the natural gas line in your home. You’ll need to have this professionally installed and, after doing so, the location of the grill cannot be moved. There may be restrictions on the type of gas grill you can use depending on where you live, so check with local ordinances first. In some cases, you may need a permit for a natural gas grill.

Size

Pick the best grill for your needs—if you’re cooking for just two people, you don’t need a large, four burner grill. However, if you entertain often or cook for a family, you’ll want a larger option. It’s also important to account for the space your grill will occupy. Measure the space beforehand, then pick a grill that will fit that area. Lid size matters, too. Elizabeth Karmel, grillmaster and co-author of the What’s 4 Dinner? newsletter, says, “When shopping for a grill, you want to make sure that the grill lid is deep enough to accommodate beer can chicken or a whole turkey.”

Safety

A clean grill is a safe grill. When shopping for grills, make sure the grease traps can be easily removed and cleaned to prevent grease fires. Additionally, give the grates a good scrub before the next use. When assembling your grill, be sure to set it up outside, away from the house and any clutter. Lastly, check that the grill is stable. A heavier grill is less likely to tip over or wobble in the wind.

Thermometers

An included heat thermometer is best for grilling, and is often found on the lid of the grill. In the case of a flat top grill, you’ll have to manually measure the temperature with a thermometer or go by the degree to which the burners are set. Karmel says, “A thermometer that measures the internal temperature is helpful for understanding what low, medium, and high heat means in terms of numeric temperatures. However, some of the newer smart grills have a digital display that allows you to set the grill just like you set your oven in the kitchen.”

Ask the Experts

Q: What’s the difference between a gas grill and a charcoal grill?

“Traditionally, the benefits of gas versus charcoal are simple,” says Karmel. “Gas is easy to light, easy to control the temperature, and you don’t have to refill the fuel as often.” Charcoal requires manual ignition with charcoal briquettes, typically, which can be finicky and messy to use and clean up. A propane grill can be used dozens of times before refueling, while bags of charcoal briquettes or lumps can be used for one or two uses, depending on the size of the grill and length of use.

Q: How many burners do I need on a gas BBQ?

Per Karmel, a good grill is less about the number of burners and more about the heating method. She says, “The most important thing about a gas grill is to make sure that you can cook food using both direct heat and indirect heat. If the manufacturer has designed the grill to accommodate both cooking methods then the number of burners is less important.”

To grill with direct heat, you’ll simply place the food on preheated grates, then adjust the burners to the needed temperature and close the lid. Grilling with indirect heat means the food won’t be in direct contact with a flame—on a four- or three-burner grill, you could preheat the grill using the two outside burners and place the food over the unlit middle burner(s). On a two-burner grill, you can preheat the grill with a single burner and cook on the other side.

Q: Can I smoke meat on my gas grill?

In short, yes. As Karmel says, “You can absolutely smoke meat on a gas grill. Many gas grills come with a smoker box attachment, but you can also make one yourself and smoke foods very effectively—all you need are wood chips that you’ve soaked so that they’ll smolder instead of catching on fire.”

Q: How long do gas grills last on average?

“A good gas grill should last you about 20 years,” Karmel says. “After 20 years, you probably want a new grill because grills get better every year, and if you’re an avid griller you will want those new features.”

Our Take

When choosing the right gas grill, you need to consider how often you’ll be using it, how many people you typically cook for, and where you’ll be grilling. For the frequent griller who loves to host backyard barbecues, the Weber Genesis is the clear choice. However, if you have a more specific need, the other options will certainly suffice. No matter which you choose, this list has plenty of great grills for juicy burgers, sizzling steaks, and smoky sides.

