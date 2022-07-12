If you still haven’t taken the Instant Pot plunge, now is the time. With Amazon Prime Day boasting up to 29% off air fryers, pressure cookers, and coffeemakers from the beloved brand, you can score a great appliance for an impressive price. Check out our top picks from Instant Pot for Prime Day below, along with several other worthwhile options.

Our Top Picks:

Best Pressure Cooker: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Duo offers seven functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer. While there is a bit of a learning curve involved, this do-it-all cooker is great for busy cooks who need to whip up dinner in a flash. Be warned that you may need to buy multiple sealing rings, as they can trap scents and flavors that can leach into other food (and absolutely nobody wants salmon-scented yogurt). The multicooker is available in a variety of sizes, but we recommend the six-quart model, which is enough to feed three to six people without taking up too much space. Snag it for $74.95, which is a $25 discount from its original price.

Best Air Fryer: Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer

With options for air frying, rotisserie cooking, baking, broiling, proofing, and more, there’s not much that this convection oven can’t do. It does take up a sizable amount of countertop space, and there can be a strong plastic odor the first few times it’s heated, but these are minor drawbacks when considering just how useful this appliance is. You do need to turn food halfway through cooking, but the machine will beep to let you know the perfect time to flip your chicken, salmon, potatoes, and more. Plus, this handy appliance won’t overheat your kitchen on steamy summer days. Scoop one up for $119.95, a 29 percent discount from the list price.

Yes, Instant Pot sells coffeemakers — and you can get one for $99, saving 17 percent off the original price.This automatic machine brews a single serving of morning joe in less than 90 seconds, and comes with a reusable pod so you can use your favorite beans, or purchase pre-packaged pods. It also includes buttons for multiple sizes (8, 10, 0r 12 ounce coffee) and adjustable brew strength, so it truly tailors coffee to your preferences. You’ll need to monitor the water level, as the machine doesn’t indicate how full it is, and some users may experience a bit of overflow. However, it’s a smart choice for those who need to make a quick cup of coffee with just the touch of a button.

Best Combo: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid

Have limited counter space? Don’t choose between an air fryer or a pressure cooker — get both in one appliance. This Instant Pot pressure cooker includes a stainless steel air fryer cover and air fryer lid that will offer all the benefits of a separate convection oven. Altogether, this single machine includes 13 functions for air frying, pressure cooking, sous vide cooking, steaming, slow cooking, roasting, and more. It is quite large, and can be inconvenient if you need to pressure cook and air fry at the same time. Still, once you master the machine, you can cook virtually anything in this one appliance (and save time while doing it, too). At a list price of $229, it is an investment. However, on Prime Day, you can save 22 percent and snag one for $50 less.

Other Great Deals:

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $159.95 (saves $16.04)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $129.95 (saves $20)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo for $149.95 (saves $50.04)

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven for $129.95 (saves $40.04)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo for $129.95 (saves $20.04)

Instant Pot Electric Round Dutch Oven for $174.95 (saves $55.04)

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1, Espresso, K-Cup Pod and Ground Coffee Maker for $199.99 (saves $30)

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven for $83.95 (saves $56.04)

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event that Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members will find significant savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances (including brands like Instant Pot). This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.