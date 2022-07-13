Reusable storage bags are now on sale at Amazon at rock-bottom rates. From now until July 13, you can save up to 34 percent on Stasher brand snack bags (now just $6.99), sandwich bags, and half-gallon bags. These game-changing, reusable containers are made from food-grade silicone, are leak-proof, BPA-free, and are dishwasher. In fact, Stasher was at the top of our list of “Reusable Food Storage Bags We Love.”

Prep up some fruit for smoothies and pop them in the freezer, store some leftovers in the fridge, or pack them in the cooler for a picnic barbecue. Our favorite Stasher deal is the small sized four-pack bundle of Stasher bags – now marked down by 34% to just $36.56 (originally $54.99).

Whether you want to add to your existing Stasher collection, or want to try them out for the first time, you’ll save in the long run by making the switch today!

Some of the biggest-selling products offered by this Certified B-Corp brand are part of this Amazon sale, like the 7-pack bundle kit (now 30% off),” guide for its air-tight seal and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. At prices as low as $6.99 – these handy Stasher bags are an absolute must-have for transitioning to a more eco-conscious kitchen.

As part of this incredible Prime Day sale, you can also save with other reusable storage brands, including 10-pack kits marked down by 71%.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event that Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members will find significant savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances (including Dutch ovens). This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

