If you’re in the market for a high-quality blender you’ll love for years to come, then we’ve got good news: Vitamix blenders are on sale for up to 37 percent off this Prime Day! See our top picks below, along with a few other great deals going on right now.

Our Top Picks

Best Deal: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

With a savings of $230, you can snag this nearly five-star blender for just $399.95 right now. This Vitamix is durable and makes easy work of blending up hot soups, smoothies, and sauces. Plus, it’s self-cleaning feature makes it a cinch to clean. The only thing that could be a drawback for solo cooks is that this blender tends to be best for large batches, so if you’re looking to make a small batch of something, this might not be the best blender for that job.

Best Professional Grade: Vitamix Quiet One On-Counter Bar Blender

Although still over $1,000 after an 8 percent discount this Prime Day, this Vitamix is well worth the investment if you’re shopping for a blender that can pump out cafe-quality drinks while making less noise than your traditional commercial blender does. It also has six program buttons that allow for 34 optimized programs, and the capability to reach up to 93 different speeds. This is a commercial-grade blender, so it is great for usage in cafes and smoothie shops, but it can also be a good addition to a home kitchen if you love making big batches of smoothies, frozen drinks and more.

Best Smart Blender: Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

If you want to go all out, then this smart blender from Vitamix might just be the way to go. It has five pre-programmed settings for smoothies, frozen desserts, dips and spreads, hot soups, and self-cleaning, along with wireless connectivity, touchscreen controls and a programmable timer, allowing you to get the perfect blend hands-free. That being said, while this is almost a five-star blender, it isn’t perfect, as some buyers have reported not being able to get past an error screen on their blender and running into issues with customer support.

Other Great Deals:

Vitamix ONE for $174.95 (Save $75)

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning Blender for $299.95 (Save $105.59)

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $289.95 (Save $60)

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members can expect big savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances (like Vitamix blenders, for example). This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

