A great wine experience begins with a quality bottle, but even if you can’t splurge on a rare Barolo, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your wine right. There are countless tricks and techniques to elevate your imbibing experience, and many come courtesy of a few carefully chosen tools and accessories. And thanks to the great deals on Amazon Prime Day, oenophiles both budding and established will be able to expand their collection of wine paraphernalia at a fraction of the cost.

Through July 13, you can find deals on all sorts of wine accessories—from essentials like glasses and bottle openers to elevated options like decanters and wine fridges. This includes products from top brands like Coravin, Lenox, Rabbit Wine & Barware, and more. These savings are exclusively available for Prime members, but if you don’t have an account you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to participate in the sale. Below, see our editor’s curated collection of the best wine accessories on sale for Amazon prime Day 2022.

Editor’s Picks

If you’re trying to step up your wine game, you’ve surely had an eye on Coravin’s incredible wine preservation systems. This set of tools lets you enjoy your wine one glass at a time—keeping any still bottle fresh for weeks, months and even years at a time. We love the Timeless Six model because it comes with enough bells and whistles to be worth it but not too many as to be overwhelming. The 14-piece kit includes essentials like: An aerator, six screw caps, and three Argon capsules (the secret to preserving the wine—1 capsule works for about 15 glasses)—all packaged in a convenient storage case.

Known in the wine world for their elegant tools and iconic original corkscrew, Rabbit Wine & Barware accessories are the epitome of form meets function—with useful features and sleek silhouettes abound. This crowd-favorite corkscrew is a fir for any bottle: it works on all kinds of corks and even has a built-in foil cutter in its base. Plus, it’s electric—automatically removing the cork from the bottle and ejecting it from the machine—so there’s no straining the wrist in twisting the cork off the screw like there would be with a manual model. And it’s USB-powered to boot, so no need for pesky batteries.

It’s a dinner party win when guests enjoy your hospitality so much they don’t want to leave—but what will happen to the bottle of white you popped open when they arrived? That’s where this multi-award-winning wine chiller comes in—it’ll keep your wine cool for up to six hours (no ice necessary) thanks to its double-walled stainless steel construction, so you and your guests can sip at your leisure. We also love its low-profile, adjustable design that won’t let your bottle break free as you pour yourself another glass. Bonus: You can take it on the go—sunset picnic, anyone?

This free-standing fridge has a temperature range based on that of original wine cellars, so you know it’ll do right by your wine. Not only does it hold up to 30 bottles (on very elegant, adjustable beech wood shelves we might add), but it features precise temperature and humidity controls for you to create an ideal environment for all wine varietals as well as a professional-grade compressor that helps prevent environmentally-induced wine aging, excess acidity, and other important factors. We also love how this model is low-noise—a god-send for those of us used to humming refrigerators.

Add a touch of whimsy to your wine with this set of six antique-inspired glasses. The bold turquoise color is sure to make a statement on your summer table, while the embossed detailing and faceted silhouette evokes elegance. And though these glasses look precious, they are supremely durable and dishwasher safe.

You can’t go wrong with this classic set of four glasses. Made from iconic Lenox crystal, they make your daily glass of Sauv Blanc feel elevated thanks to their delicate and timeless silhouette. But don’t let their thin-stemmed elegance fool you—these glasses are break resistant and dishwasher safe, so there’s no need to save them for special occasions. Scoop up the matching red wine glasses, too, also on sale for Prime Day.

Other Deals Not to Miss

Rabbit Bottle Stoppers, Set of 4—save 15%

Lenox Tuscany Classics Red Wine Glasses, Set of 6—save 30%

Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System—save 25%

Rabbit Wine Aerator Shower Funnel with Sediment Strainer—save 29%

Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe—save 20%

Mikasa Cheers Stemless Wine Glass, 17-Ounce, Set of 4—save 26%

4-Piece Zwiesel Glas Pure Tritan Crystal Stemware Collection Glassware, Burgundy Red Wine Glass—save 30%

Rabbit Original Vertical Lever Corkscrew Wine Opener with Foil Cutter and Extra Spiral—save 15%