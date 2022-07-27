Our Place, best known for the TikTok-famous Always Pan and do-it-all Perfect Pot, has established a name for itself as the most stylish and versatile pots and pans in the game. With beautiful color selections and eight-in-one functionality, the ceramic cookware is well worth the investment. And, starting today, you can snag both pieces in a brand new color, Aura.

What makes this color special?

Inspired by the hues of dusk and the myths of astrology, this periwinkle cookware is perfect for dreamy, creative cooks— as well as trendspotters who will note that it matches Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year. As of today, July 27, the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are available in Aura for purchase on Our Place’s website—but don’t wait. Much like their other new shades and collections, this celestial new color is not going to stick around.

Why should I buy the Always Pan and Perfect Pot?

The Always Pan and Perfect Pot are kitchen workhorses with a minimalist aesthetic. With the ability to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, serve, and store, the Always Pan takes the place of several essential pieces of cookware in one eye-catching package (we even ranked it as one of our best frying pans in 2022. Similarly, the Perfect Pot can serve as a stock pot, Dutch oven, sauce pot, roasting rack, braiser, and more. Plus, both pieces come with a built-in pour spout, spoon rest, modular lid, and beechwood spatula. Together, the duo takes the place of 16 pieces of cookware, saving on space and making a beautiful addition to any kitchen.

Available for $145 and $165 respectively, the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are investment pieces. However, they offer a lot of bang for their buck. Plus, if you want the matching set, you can snag the duo in Aura for $250 total, shaving $60 off the combined price.

If you’ve been looking for a sign to take the plunge, this mystical new color is it. It doesn’t take a fortune teller to see that these new items will go quickly, so act fast if you want to snag the new shades.