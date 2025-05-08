5 Best Credit Cards for Dining Out

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers.

Dining out is one of life’s great joys, whether you’ve traveled halfway around the world for an elaborate omakase experience or just down the road for pizza and beers. But these days, eating in restaurants is an increasingly expensive proposition. With the right card, though, every bite is an opportunity to earn rewards—that is, points and cash back that you can put toward your next culinary adventure.

But not every card is created with the diner in mind. Here, we’ve rounded up the best credit cards for restaurants, including takeout and delivery. Let’s take a closer look, so you can determine which of the bunch best suits your lifestyle and spending habits.

Capital One Savor is the rare card that offers a terrific 3 percent cash-back rate on dining out—and at certain grocery stores—with no annual fee. And unlike some competitors, the Savor doesn’t limit how much spending is eligible for its higher rewards rates and has no minimum threshold for redeeming your rewards.

With this card, you earn straight cash back, not points or miles, which is ideal for those looking for simplicity. That said, the Savor can shapeshift into a travel rewards card, too:

Any rewards you secure on the Savor may also be transferred to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, unlocking access to the issuer’s travel portal and airline and hotel partners.

The Venture X is a straightforward, well-rounded card for everyday use—for dining out or, honestly, whatever life brings. Cardholders earn at least two Capital One miles per dollar on all sorts of purchases and gain automatic access to the brand’s swanky airport lounges, including chef José Andrés’ spaces at Capital One Landing in Washington National Airport and, soon, LaGuardia Airport.

With the Venture X, you can also take advantage of Capital One Dining, an exclusive restaurant-booking platform. As a partner of lauded institutions such as the Michelin Guide and James Beard Foundation, this brand is about as serious about culinary excellence as you can get.

Beyond dining experiences, airline purchases and hotel stays are other money-saving ways you can use your miles. Best of all, the card’s $300 credit for Capital One Travel is easy to use and softens the blow of the $395 annual fee. When you take into account the 10,000 miles you’ll receive every year upon renewal, you’re talking about a card that essentially pays for itself.

American Express Gold Card

The Amex Gold Card is a winner for food lovers, thanks to three main strengths: generous earnings at dining establishments globally, easy-to-use monthly and semi-annual credits, and access to Membership Rewards points for travel.

We love pocketing four Membership Rewards points per dollar on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then one point per dollar for the rest of the year. Few cards can touch Amex Gold’s earning rate (see rates and fees).

This card has a yearly fee of $325, but it’s offset by annual credits: up to $120 to use on purchases at Shake Shack, Grubhub, and array of other businesses; and up to another $120 in Uber Cash, redeemable via Uber Eats or rides in the U.S. (To receive the benefit, you must have downloaded the latest version of the Uber app, and any American Express card must be a method of payment on your Uber account. The Amex benefit may only be used in the United States.)

Perhaps the most attractive perk is a more recent addition to the card: up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year to be spent at Resy-affiliated restaurants in the U.S. or on other eligible Resy purchases. That’s basically 50 dining dollars in your wallet every six months. Cardholders don’t even need to book a table through Resy; as long as the restaurant uses the platform, you’re golden.

The Wells Fargo Autograph is a sleeper hit, especially for restaurant lovers seeking a versatile card whose rewards don’t stop at food. Cardholders bag three points per dollar across a wide variety of spending categories including dining, travel, gas stations, and streaming services. And to top things off, there’s no annual fee.

Not only does the Autograph have unlimited earnings (with no cap), those points can be redeemed in a number of ways: statement credit, gift cards, or travel bookings through Wells Fargo’s portal. Taking the extra step to make travel purchases through the card’s airline and hotel partners can provide outsize value.

All of this comes with no foreign transaction fees and points that don’t expire as long as the card account is open.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the most popular travel rewards cards for good reason: It has a modest annual fee of $95, and its Ultimate Rewards points are widely redeemable.

There’s a lot to love about the three-points-per-dollar earning rate on restaurants (including eligible delivery services and takeout). You’ll also get five points per dollar on travel purchases through Chase’s portal and two points per dollar on travel purchased virtually everywhere else.

It pays to be strategic when redeeming Chase’s Ultimate Rewards points, which can be applied to a variety of airlines and hotel programs, including heavy hitters such as United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Marriott, and Hyatt.

Finally, the Preferred comes with a doozy of protections such as primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, and lost luggage insurance.

