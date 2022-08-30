Over 20 years ago, Breville espresso machines came to market. Now, the 90-year-old kitchen appliance brand features 10 espresso machines, as well as two Nespresso machines created in partnership with Nespresso.

“The history of espresso machine development is really intriguing, and Breville is no exception,” says Matthew Davis, Breville’s U.S. product expert on coffee. “Fourteen years ago, we launched the Barista Express, and since then, we’ve sold over 1.5 million units globally. Even today, it remains the benchmark for manual espresso in the home.”

We spoke with Davis and Andrea Allen, co-owner of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and runner-up at the 2021 World Barista Championship, to determine the best Breville espresso machines.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Barista Pro

Dimensions: 13.9″ x 13.5″ x 16″ | Warranty: 2 year limited product warranty | Watts: 1680

Pros Has a built-in grinder with 30 grind settings

Super quick heat-up time

Good for all skill levels, especially if you’re looking to hone your barista skills Cons Over $800

Milk could be hotter

Why we chose it: Loved by both Davis and Allen, the Barista Pro produces café-quality coffee at home consistently and quickly.

“I’d have to say that, out of a large line-up of espresso machines, I could easily find a practical place for all of them. However, the one that I find myself going back to over and over again is the Barista Pro,” Davis says. This model is particularly well-liked, with one of the highest ratings out of all the espresso machines on Breville’s site.

“I personally think the Breville Barista Pro is underrated,” Allen says. “The Barista Pro has a fantastic built-in grinder and is user-friendly and makes great espresso. What’s not to love?”

Though this espresso machine is pricey at just under $850, it features an integrated grinder with 30 settings and a three-second heat-up time, thanks to the ThermoJet heating system.

Quite a few reviewers noted that they were beginners using this machine and found it relatively easy to use, though it should be noted that it can take a little bit to learn your way around the machine and how to make your coffee best.

Multiple buyers also noted that the milk steamer doesn’t get quite as hot as they would like.

Dimensions: 12.6″ x 10.1″ x 13.1″ | Warranty: 1 year limited product warranty | Watts: 1600

Pros Affordable

Easy to use

Built-in milk frother Cons Grinder and pressure gauge not included

Noisy

Why we chose it: For under $500, the Duo-Temp Pro is durable, consistent, and allows you to steam milk to your liking.

At just under $500, this model is great for buyers looking for a straightforward espresso machine. It’s noted for its ease of use and its consistency. Plus, it has a built-in milk frother that can help you master your latte art with its microfoam capability.

This machine is a great entryway into the world of at-home espresso-making because of its simplicity. But with that simplicity, it lacks a few components of more advanced machines, such as a grinder or a pressure gauge, so those who are more experienced might want a more sophisticated machine.

As well, some buyers noted that this espresso machine can be particularly noisy.

Best for Beginners: Bambino Plus

Dimensions: 7.7″ x 12.6″ x 12.2″ | Warranty: 2 year limited product warranty | Watts: 1560

Pros Simplistic

Great for anyone working with limited counter space

Easy to use

Heats up quickly Cons Portafilter can be tricky to work with

Why we chose it: The Bambino Plus’ compact size, simplicity, and ease of use make it a great first machine for those who are new to owning an espresso maker.

“The Bambino series holds our most compact and simplistic designs,” Davis says. “If simplicity is the main goal, then the Bambino Plus is a killer first machine as it streamlines everything including the hardest technique—getting perfect milk!”

Since it’s so compact, the Bambino Plus fits easily into any kitchen. Plus, it’s pretty straightforward to use with only five buttons on its interface, and it can heat up in just three seconds.

The biggest difficulty users have with this machine is that the portafilter can be hard to remove.

Best Commercial Quality: Oracle Touch

Dimensions: 15.4″ x 14.7″ x 17.8″ | Warranty: 2 year repair warranty | Watts: 1800

Pros Completely automatic

Allows users to create and save their own coffee drinks

45 grind settings Cons Needs five minutes to heat up

Almost $3,000

Why we chose it: The Oracle Touch delivers a high-quality, personalized coffee experience at home.

“The Oracle Touch is an absolute gem of a machine,” Davis says. “Full personalization and automation without any compromise on quality. We’ve hosted latte art competitions on this machine and even seasoned baristas love it!”

The Oracle Touch is the Breville espresso machine with the most bells and whistles. Allen says it even matches the quality of a commercial machine, which might explain its almost $3,000 price tag—the most expensive of all Breville’s espresso machines.

It has a built-in grinder with 45 settings and a touchscreen interface that allows users to easily select the drink they want to make. Plus, you can create and save up to eight of your own coffee creations on this machine. It also has a dual boiler, which allows you to simultaneously brew coffee and steam milk.

While the machine needs five minutes to heat up, it can be programmed to turn on at a specific time. If you have that scheduled, then this espresso machine is the fastest Breville sells due to its dual boiler.

Best Nespresso Machine by Breville: Creatista Pro

Dimensions: 16.9″ x 7.7″ x 12.9″ | Warranty: 2 years | Watts: 1500

Pros Color touchscreen

Utilizes Breville’s milk-steaming technology

Features ThermoJet heating system Cons Over $800

Why we chose it: A Nespresso machine made in partnership with Breville, the Creatista Pro features milk-steaming technology and a super fast heating system.

Breville has worked with Nespresso to create their own exclusive line of Nespresso machines. The Creatista Pro is their latest model in that line, having launched in 2020.

Though the Creatista machines are not designed by Breville, they have Breville’s fingerprints throughout, including a color touchscreen and an automatic steam wand to help you create microfoam in your milk. Plus, the Creatista Pro has Breville’s ThermoJet heating system, which means you can brew your drink in less than a minute.

And though this machine’s price tag is on par with some of Breville’s espresso machines, it is pricey compared to other Nespresso machines.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Breville Espresso Machine

Lifestyle

One of the first aspects you’ll want to consider before investing in an espresso machine is how it fits into your lifestyle. This includes how often you’re planning to use it, how many people will be using it in your household, how much counter space you have (and are willing to dedicate to your new espresso machine), and ease of use.

“If you’re regularly entertaining or serving a large family each morning, you might want to consider an Oracle or Oracle Touch,” Davis says.

Skill Level

Breville has lots of different espresso machines, and while Davis says all of them are designed to work for all skill levels, some machines might be intimidating if you’re new to brewing espresso at home. So, Davis poses two questions to consider before deciding on a machine: “How comfortable or familiar are you with espresso?” and “Where would you like to be this time next year with espresso?” Your skill level and your desire (or lack thereof) to grow as an at-home barista will influence which machine you ultimately choose.

Grinder

This is one of the biggest considerations when looking to purchase a Breville espresso machine. “I think the need and/or desire for a grinder is sort of the dividing force here,” Allen says. “The built-in grinders are great, but if you already have an espresso grinder, the Dual Boiler machine is perfect. Additionally the Bambino can be used really well with pre-ground coffee and also fits easily into a cabinet for small counter-space kitchens. Deciding whether or not you want to grind is the big decision.”

You’ll want to decide if you want a built-in grinder or if you don’t need or want one. And, if you do want one with an integrated grinder, you’ll want to consider if it gives you the grind options you’re looking for. If not, you might want to opt for an espresso machine without a grinder and then purchase a separate grinder with the settings you’re after.

FAQs

How long do Breville espresso machines last?

It depends on how well you maintain it, according to Davis. “Breville espresso machines will live within relativity to the TLC its owner will give it,” he says. “I know people who still crank out daily espressos on the original Barista Express from over a decade ago.”

His tips for keeping your Breville in tip-top shape? “Descale regularly like you change the oil on your car. Use filtered water if at all possible. Clean as you go!”

Where are Breville espresso machines made?

“Our products are designed in Australia and built in China,” Davis says.

What’s the difference between Breville, DeLonghi, and Saeco?

There are many differences between Breville and its competitors, but perhaps the biggest is dedication, Davis says. “A big one would be our dedication to the ingredient and immersion in the craft and process of everything. We have dedicated coffee professionals that transitioned to product development as well as the other way around.”

And part of that dedication is being open to new perspectives. “For all of our products, but specifically with coffee, we really love working with external professionals to ensure we never close our opinions and perspectives,” Davis says. “It’s easy to live within an echo chamber and a lot of niche industries fall victim to this. Alternatively, many brands will just avoid it altogether. Having teams that constantly listen to both the industry and the end user results in products that don’t cut corners, but round them out for everyone.”

Accessories to Consider Purchasing With Your Breville Espresso Machine

If you opt for an espresso machine that doesn’t have a built-in grinder, consider picking up this grinder. With 60 grind settings, you can use this grinder for your espresso, as well as French press and drip coffee, so you’ll get good mileage out of this. Plus, it comes in 10 different colors, so there’s sure to be one that fits in beautifully with your kitchen.

If you’re not already stocked up on coffee, consider browsing Bean Box. You can buy whole beans or ground coffee in a one-time purchase or a subscription. If you choose to get a subscription, you can have one or two bags delivered weekly, biweekly, or monthly, and you can choose from flavor profiles like light and bright, dark and toasty, espresso, or curator’s choice to get seasonal and classic selections. Or if you just want a couple bags every so often, you can peruse Bean Box’s site and pick up blends like Dark Side of the Moon, which has notes of caramel, chocolate, and toast, or Na Pali Blend, which tastes of macadamia nut and calamansi lime.

Final Thoughts

If you’re searching for a new espresso maker, whether it’s your first one or you’re looking to upgrade, Breville makes espresso machines for all types of coffee drinkers. But we’ve found the best Breville espresso machines for general at-home use are the ones with ThermoJet heating technology and a built-in grinder, like the Barista Pro.

Methodology

We spoke with a member of Breville’s team and a coffee expert to hear what they’re favorite Breville espresso machines are and to get some insights on the company. We then did our own research to determine the best Breville espresso machines. After that, we broke it down by category, figuring out the best machine for different needs and levels of expertise.