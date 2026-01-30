Our Favorite Valentine’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers

While our current conception of Valentine’s Day was born out of mass-produced 19th-century greeting cards, romantic gestures often feel most meaningful when they’re specific rather than Hallmark-coded. We asked the SAVEUR team what they’d actually want for the supposed most romantic day of the year, and the answers ranged from practical (a life-changing toaster) to whimsical (a gold peanut charm) to eye-popping (a gallery-worthy statement chair for your dining room) to absurd (disco ball-shaped ice cube molds). There are also “beet-ing” dark chocolate hearts, extremely sexy olive oil, and chestnuts to roast over an open fire. So this February 14, in lieu of roses, give your beloved (or if you’re flying solo, yourself) a gift that shows that you really get them.

When she’s not helping our readers update their SAVEUR print subscription info, our fabulous customer service specialist, Brianna Love, is working on her masters in architecture and running her own handmade hardwood furniture business, Studio Apotroes. (You may have spotted her vibrant pink designs along the bar at Brooklyn’s Café Mars!) This Valentine’s Day, I’m coveting her exquisite dining room Chair No. 9. Part of a series inspired by her grandmother’s collection of African hair combs and picks, this piece’s hand-crafted heart motif will make a playful yet polished statement at the dinner table—or in any room, really. —Kat Craddock, Editor-in- Chief/CEO

For the food lover who has almost everything except for the joy of SAVEUR’s print edition, take advantage of the only time we offer a discount and give them our magazine gift bundle. Your lucky valentine’s subscription begins right away with our current Fall/Winter 2025 issue to reignite that love of print, flipping page by page through gorgeous photography and dozens of recipes. The bundle, which includes both 2026 print issues, also comes with a chic card and a quince-scented candle from our collaboration with indie perfumer Imaginary Authors. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

Coffee is a love language in my house. Whoever’s up first (usually my partner, conveniently for me) has the responsibility of boiling the water, grinding the beans, and getting the Chemex rolling. On a good day, the java makes it into a thermos—with just the right amount of oat milk—and into my hands before I’ve even fully sat up in bed. This year, I’m selfishly gifting this three pack of single-origin beans from Wisconsin-based roaster Wonderstate Coffee. I’ve loved their ethically sourced beans since I first tried a brew at their Madison café a couple years back, and they’ve got plenty of great offerings to sample. Even if my partner still ends up brewing them, we’ll both get to enjoy a few great-tasting cups together. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor

Dress up your Valentine’s Day bubbles with this charming little apron from Gohar World, the whimsical tableware line from artist and chef sisters Laila and Nadia Gohar. Made of delicate white cotton and lace, it’s perfectly demure as is, but can also be embroidered with the initials of your beloved or a motif like red roses—or my personal favorite, a heart pierced by Cupid’s arrow. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

Nothing says “I love you” like the gift of hydration. Make remembering to drink water easy for your valentine by leaving this handsome Maison Balzac carafe and glass set on the nightstand. The Australian brand is known for its striking, durable tableware, and this just-released deep crimson combo (the perfect hue for Valentine’s Day!) is no exception. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

A word to the wise: Don’t relegate chestnuts to December. They’re just as delectable and festive in February, and roasting them with your loved one makes for an out-of-the-box Valentine’s Day dessert. This kit from The Great Chestnut Experiment, a Brooklyn-based company striving to put American-grown chestnuts back on the map, has everything you need for a cozy, interactive after-dinner treat: a pound of chestnuts, a chestnut scoring tool (a game-changer for speeding up prep), and the classic paper serving cones. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

This is one of those gifts that’s technically for me, but it’s still for both me and my partner. Instead of battling the Valentine’s Day rush at packed restaurants, I prefer to cook at home, where the martinis are exactly how I like them and the night unfolds at our own pace. Since I’ll be spending most of the evening in the kitchen, this set feels spot-on. The pepper mill keeps stray peppercorn bits off the counter, the salt cellar stores flaky salt at my fingertips, and the oil dispenser can stand in as a sleek pitcher for a pre-batched cocktail, should I need it. —Ryan McCarthy, Assistant Editor, Operations & Engagement

If the concept of transforming your regular old tap water into mini-mirror balls doesn’t delight you, we are not the same. Are these silicone molds practical? Absolutely not, but neither are flowers or chocolates. As a bonus, they come in a set of two, so you and your significant other can enjoy a sparkly rendition of your favorite drink together. —Diana Hubbell, Contributing Editor

I grew up eating boiled peanuts. And if you’re a Southerner, you know these delightfully chewy legumes are best paired with an ice-cold Coke, preferably in a glass bottle. It’s a fizzy intersection of salty and sweet, a snack combo fitting for beach days or road trips. So naturally, this gold peanut charm from Croghan’s Jewel Box, Charleston’s classic jeweler, is near and dear to my heart. I might not even wait for my sweetheart to get the hint for Valentine’s Day—I’ll just go ahead and add it to the charm bracelet I inherited from my mother. —Shane Mitchell, Editor-at-Large

It turns out it’s totally fine if your hearts don’t always beat as one. This tiny Maine confectioner offers two beautifully packaged boxes of assorted chocolates for couples who aren’t good at sharing their sea salt caramels and bittersweet truffles. I get dibs on the bigger box. —Shane Mitchell, Editor-at-Large

Decades ago on a Eurail trip through France, I stopped at a café that served fancy table grapes, which tasted nothing like any I’d tried in the U.S. I finally found those aromatic, complex flavors again in this high-end grape juice. My favorite is Gewürztraminer, the most fruit-forward of the bunch. They’re all fairly sweet, so I like to cut mine with seltzer for an NA spritzer. —John Dill, IT Architect

I’m a fiend for chocolate. I love it so much that I always try to keep some on hand. I’m also a huge fan of fun confectionery goods like these single-origin Tanzanian dark chocolate hearts with beet and cherry centers. Raaka is one of my favorite places to pick up edible gifts because their chocolate is not only tasty (and not overtly sweet), but it’s also environmentally and socially friendly. There’'s no greater way to spread love than sharing ethical goods. —Brianna Love, Customer Support Specialist

There’s nothing better than wearing comfy clothes. Sure, you might have a fancy dinner planned for Valentine’s Day at your favorite restaurant, but when you come home after feasting on champagne, caviar, and pasta, you’re going to want to curl up with that someone special on the couch and watch a movie while you eat more chocolate (or maybe that’s just me). Either way, there’s nothing more romantic than being comfortable, and these oversized sweats are just that. As someone who lives in comfortable clothes, I have been searching for a pair that are just as cute as they are cozy. These deliver in spades. Grab a pair and get to snuggling. —Farideh Sadeghin, Contributing Editor

I’m gravitating more and more toward NA drinks. I want to be celebratory but sometimes don’t want to drink alcohol. And while I adore a cocktail, I often love a glass of champagne even more, which is hard to find without the booze. Dealcoholized wine is the perfect substitute: It’s fermented to develop complex flavors like a traditional wine, but the alcohol is removed for a beverage that has all the characteristics of a good glass of bubbly, minus the buzz. It’s chic, festive, and sexy, with an ABV of 0.5%. Grab a bottle, throw it in the fridge, and give it a try. —Farideh Sadeghin, Contributing Editor

I love a great kitchen gadget, and I usually use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to ask my wife for some new gear to play around with. This product has been at the top of my wish list. This next-level steam toaster comes with six distinct settings, including shokupan mode, which lightly browns fluffy bread all over, and croissant mode, for heating laminated pastries without making them greasy. But I dream of using the professional salamander grill mode. It harnesses intense, top-down heat and broiler-level power for restaurant-quality results—ideal for caramelizing, searing, and putting the perfect finishing touch on dishes at home. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

Not everyone gets to be loved. Slather some of this hipster olive blood on something delicious and distract yourself from the fact that you’ll probably die alone. —Russ Smith, Consulting Creative Director

If you listen closely, you can hear Cathy’s voice calling to Heathcliff across the moors. She’s saying, “My love for you will never die.” And, “No animal shall suffer in the making of a token of that undying love.” From the 2026 Fatally Yours Lighthouse collection, this box of chocolates is for whichever vegan weirdo in your life needs it. —Russ Smith, Consulting Creative Director

I was introduced to the charm of Swedish candy in 1989 while visiting my future in-laws in their homeland. Fast-forward to 35 years of traveling back and forth with two kids in tow, and we’re never without a bag of Swedish candy, each with their own to take home and enjoy. Now it’s much easier to share the colorful, sugary mix of textures and flavors: gummy, sweet-and-sour, puffy marshmallows, chocolate, and salty or sweet licorice. —Rebecca Fisher, Recipe Editor

I’ve been making banana bread for so long, I honestly can’t remember how old I was when I baked my first loaf. I like to lean on the beloved bread as my party trick. Who doesn’t want to see someone roll up with a still-steaming baked good in their hands? And for my fiancé? It’s almost in weekly rotation (double chocolate with chocolate chunks and mini chips). This loaf pan from Great Jones would get heavy use in my house. I love the shocking-pink raspberry color, and it has a rippled bottom for effortless release—can I preheat the oven yet?! —Emma Simard, Copy Editor

This curated gift set includes three premium tins of sustainably sourced smoked seafood—smoked rainbow trout, smoked salmon with Fly By Jing chili crisp, and albacore tuna in spicy olive oil—plus sardine-shaped dark chocolates for a sweet finish, all beautifully packaged in a charming, gift-ready tin. —Toni-Ann Gardiner, Brand Partnerships

Take it from a professional chef: Little kitchen gifts feel personal and thoughtful and don’t need to be super expensive. I love this set from Flamingo Estate, in part because it doesn’t consist of too many perishable foods that someone might feel pressured to use up. Instead, it showcases one nice pantry essential—their stellar olive oil—along with two self-care items, a candle and hand cream. I’d be happy to receive this any time of the year. —Fatima Khawaja, Contributing Editor