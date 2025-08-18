Join Us at the Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival in Madison

Wisconsin has been a center of North American cheesemaking for well over a century, and this fall, that legacy has a brand-new showcase: Team SAVEUR is headed to the Midwest to be an official partner of this year’s Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival. The event, held from September 25 to 28 in downtown Madison and across the surrounding agricultural communities, promises to be an unrivaled destination for serious cheese lovers, combining Wisconsin’s 180-year dairy tradition with culinary experiences that only America’s Dairyland can deliver.

The festival showcases Wisconsin’s gastronomic diversity through 29 exclusive ticketed events. There will be behind-the-scenes excursions to legendary creameries, where visitors will witness Master Cheesemakers at work before enjoying a lunch featuring the freshest and funkiest selections. A bourbon and cheese excursion draws on staff at the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Research for a sensory masterclass, followed by expert pairings with J. Henry & Sons Bourbon. Architecture enthusiasts won’t want to miss Pleasant Ridge to Taliesin: A Taste of Wisconsin's Masterpieces, which combines visits to Uplands Cheese Company with a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic former home and studio. The festival’s capstone is a glitzy Wisconsin Cheese Ball—hosted by Andrew Zimmern—where guests can dance in dairy-powered revelry.

The weekend will offer serious educational opportunities through industry pros from the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Research and intimate seminars with luminaries like James Beard Award-winning author Laura Werlin and author and still life painter Mike Geno. An open-to-the-public Cheese Fair Off the Square will run alongside the Dane County Farmers’ Market, creating a pop-up marketplace where visitors can sample and purchase directly from makers and growers from across the state.

SAVEUR will also bring its culinary expertise to two exclusive festival events. On the evening of Thursday, September 25, we’ll host an intimate pairing session at the beloved cheese shop Fromagination, where owner Ken Monteleone and local wine expert Andrea Hillsey of Square Wine Co. will guide guests through thoughtfully selected Wisconsin cheeses and natural wines.

Then, on Saturday, September 27, SAVEUR senior editor Alex Testere will lead an interactive cooking demonstration, exploring the world of cooking with Latin American-style cheeses and masa alongside Jonathan Correa of La Cosecha Tortilla Company, Ricardo Gutierrez Cruz of Hoard’s Dairyman, and Ben Workman of V&V Supremo.