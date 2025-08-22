Brisket Elote
Topped with Texas barbecue or served on its own, this rich, cheesy twist on the Mexican street food is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
- Serves
10–12
- Time
30 minutes
Led by pitmasters Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales, Fort Worth’s Panther City BBQ blends Texas tradition with new-school Tex-Mex flair. For our 2025 SAVEUR Cookout with Travel Texas, they served Brooklyn a taste of the restaurant's signature elote (akin to esquites)—creamy corn, a hint of spice, and a generous topping of slow-smoked brisket. Even without the meat, the elote makes a delightfully decadent side. To cook the corn, grill or bake it in the husk at medium-high heat (about 400°F) for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly charred. When fresh corn isn’t available, or to save time, use six 15-ounce cans of corn kernels, drained.
Ingredients
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 4 cups heavy cream
- 3 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 8 cups corn kernels, preferably fresh (from 10–12 ears), cooked (see headnote)
- 1 Tbsp. granulated garlic
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. chopped smoked brisket, or store-bought (optional)
- Mexican-style hot sauce, crumbled queso fresco, coarsely chopped cilantro, thinly sliced jalapeños, and lime wedges, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, stir together the cream cheese, cream, and shredded cheese. Cook, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until the cheeses are melted and the mixture is bubbling, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in the corn and granulated garlic and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens slightly, 10–15 minutes more.
- Scrape into a serving dish (or serve straight from the pot). Top with brisket if desired as well as hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, and jalapeños. Serve with lime wedges.
