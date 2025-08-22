Brisket Elote

Led by pitmasters Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales, Fort Worth’s Panther City BBQ blends Texas tradition with new-school Tex-Mex flair. For our 2025 SAVEUR Cookout with Travel Texas, they served Brooklyn a taste of the restaurant's signature elote (akin to esquites)—creamy corn, a hint of spice, and a generous topping of slow-smoked brisket. Even without the meat, the elote makes a delightfully decadent side. To cook the corn, grill or bake it in the husk at medium-high heat (about 400°F) for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly charred. When fresh corn isn’t available, or to save time, use six 15-ounce cans of corn kernels, drained.