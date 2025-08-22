Brisket Elote
Topped with Texas barbecue or served on its own, this rich, cheesy twist on the Mexican street food is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

By Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales

Published on August 22, 2025

Led by pitmasters Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales, Fort Worth’s Panther City BBQ blends Texas tradition with new-school Tex-Mex flair. For our 2025 SAVEUR Cookout with Travel Texas, they served Brooklyn a taste of the restaurant's signature elote (akin to esquites)—creamy corn, a hint of spice, and a generous topping of slow-smoked brisket. Even without the meat, the elote makes a delightfully decadent side. To cook the corn, grill or bake it in the husk at medium-high heat (about 400°F) for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly charred. When fresh corn isn’t available, or to save time, use six 15-ounce cans of corn kernels, drained.

  • Serves

    10–12

  • Time

    30 minutes

McGuire McManus

Ingredients

Instructions

Step 1

In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, stir together the cream cheese, cream, and shredded cheese. Cook, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until the cheeses are melted and the mixture is bubbling, about 10 minutes. 

Step 2

Stir in the corn and granulated garlic and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens slightly, 10–15 minutes more. 

Step 3

Scrape into a serving dish (or serve straight from the pot). Top with brisket if desired as well as hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, and jalapeños. Serve with lime wedges.
  1. In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, stir together the cream cheese, cream, and shredded cheese. Cook, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until the cheeses are melted and the mixture is bubbling, about 10 minutes. 
  2. Stir in the corn and granulated garlic and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens slightly, 10–15 minutes more. 
  3. Scrape into a serving dish (or serve straight from the pot). Top with brisket if desired as well as hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, and jalapeños. Serve with lime wedges.

Brisket Elote

Topped with Texas barbecue or served on its own, this rich, cheesy twist on the Mexican street food is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Brisket Elote
MCGUIRE MCMANUS

By Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales

Published on August 22, 2025

Led by pitmasters Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales, Fort Worth’s Panther City BBQ blends Texas tradition with new-school Tex-Mex flair. For our 2025 SAVEUR Cookout with Travel Texas, they served Brooklyn a taste of the restaurant's signature elote (akin to esquites)—creamy corn, a hint of spice, and a generous topping of slow-smoked brisket. Even without the meat, the elote makes a delightfully decadent side. To cook the corn, grill or bake it in the husk at medium-high heat (about 400°F) for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly charred. When fresh corn isn’t available, or to save time, use six 15-ounce cans of corn kernels, drained.

Ingredients

Instructions

Step 1

In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, stir together the cream cheese, cream, and shredded cheese. Cook, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until the cheeses are melted and the mixture is bubbling, about 10 minutes. 

Step 2

Stir in the corn and granulated garlic and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens slightly, 10–15 minutes more. 

Step 3

Scrape into a serving dish (or serve straight from the pot). Top with brisket if desired as well as hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, and jalapeños. Serve with lime wedges.
  1. In a large, heavy pot over medium heat, stir together the cream cheese, cream, and shredded cheese. Cook, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until the cheeses are melted and the mixture is bubbling, about 10 minutes. 
  2. Stir in the corn and granulated garlic and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens slightly, 10–15 minutes more. 
  3. Scrape into a serving dish (or serve straight from the pot). Top with brisket if desired as well as hot sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, and jalapeños. Serve with lime wedges.

Keep Reading

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe