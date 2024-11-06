Sponsored Post
Canela-Apple Tarte Tatin
Shavings of cinnamon-rubbed Roth Canela cheese accent caramelized fruit in this elegant party pastry.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
2 hours
For this elegant apple tarte tatin, Murray’s Cheese executive chef Clare Malfitano eschews the classic cheddar-apple pairing, instead swapping in a sprinkling of Roth Canela—an American cinnamon-rubbed manchego riff.
Featured in "Get To Know America’s Greatest Women Cheese Professionals," by Kristin L. Wolfe.
Ingredients
For the pastry:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 cup (3 oz.) finely grated Roth Canela cheese, plus more, shaved, for garnish
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
- 16 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
For the caramel apples:
- 5 Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, and cut into ½-in. thick wedges
- 10 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¼ cup dark brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- Mild microgreens, such as red chicory or fresh thyme leaves, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Make the pastry: In a large bowl, stir together the flour, grated cheese, and salt. Add the butter and, using your fingertips to incorporate, gently squeeze and toss the mixture until the butter has mostly broken down, with some pea-size pieces remaining. Drizzle in ¼ cup of ice water, then use a fork to gently combine just until the dough holds together and is smooth with visible flecks of butter. (If the mixture feels too dry, add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a shaggy dough forms.) Shape the dough into a ½-inch-thick disk, wrap tightly in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 and up to 48 hours.
Step 2
Make the apples: Position a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat to 400°F. To a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat, add the butter, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar and butter have melted and the mixture comes to a simmer, about 5 minutes. Arrange the apple wedges in concentric circles, making sure they fit snugly to the edge of the skillet. Cook until the apples begin to soften and the liquid has darkened to a light amber caramel, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Step 3
Remove the dough from the fridge and set aside until pliable, 5–15 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough out to a 12-inch circle, about ¼-inch thick. Drape the dough round over the skillet, tucking the edges gently between the apple wedges and the sides of the pan. Bake until the crust is deep golden brown all over, 20–25 minutes.
Step 4
Transfer the skillet to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Then, while the tarte is still warm, cover the skillet with a large inverted plate and, quickly and confidently, flip the tarte out onto the plate. (If any apples stick, use a fork to dislodge and tuck them back onto the tarte.) Set aside to cool for 5 minutes more. Garnish with shaved cheese and microgreens and serve warm.
