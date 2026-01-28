Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

Instructions

Step 1 If using masa harina, add it to a medium bowl. Slowly add ¾ cup of warm water (97°F), using your hands to mix until it just comes together into a moist dough that does not stick to your hands or crack.

Step 2 To a blender or food processor, add the masa, milk, cream, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the mixture. Set aside.

Step 3 In a large pot over low heat, melt the butter. When the foam subsides, add the brown sugar and cook, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is bubbling, about 3 minutes.

Step 4 Stir the strained milk mixture gently to recombine. While whisking the sugar mixture vigorously, slowly pour in the milk mixture. Turn the heat to medium and cook, whisking continuously, until it comes to a simmer. Continue cooking, stirring frequently to prevent scorching, until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon without immediately dripping off, 9–10 minutes more.

Step 5 Remove from the heat. Whisk in the chocolate until fully melted and smooth. Pour the pudding into individual serving bowls or one large serving bowl. Cover tightly with plastic, pressing it onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 2 hours.

Step 6 To serve, top with grated manchego, fruit, and a dusting of cinnamon.