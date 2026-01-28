Champurrado Chocolate Pudding
Transform the creamy, masa-thickened Mexican drink into a decadent dessert.

By Jonathan Correa

Published on January 28, 2026

Champurrado is a rich, slightly sweet beverage made by thickening milk and chocolate with masa, or nixtamalized corn flour. Here, the drink is chilled until it sets like a pudding and topped with fresh fruit and Mexican-style manchego (we source ours from Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery in Wisconsin), which has a milder, milkier flavor than its Spanish counterpart. You can pre-portion and chill the pudding in individual ramekins or jars, where it will keep in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

  • Serves

    6–8

  • Time

    20 minutes, plus chilling time

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups prepared masa, or ¾ cup masa harina
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon, plus more for serving
  • ½ tsp. ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp. ground allspice
  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 6 oz. 70% dark chocolate, chopped, or 1 heaped cup dark chocolate chips
  • Finely grated Mexican-style manchego, such as Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, for serving
  • Fresh fruit, such as blackberries, blueberries, cherries, plums, raspberries, or strawberries, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

If using masa harina, add it to a medium bowl. Slowly add ¾ cup of warm water (97°F), using your hands to mix until it just comes together into a moist dough that does not stick to your hands or crack. 

Step 2

To a blender or food processor, add the masa, milk, cream, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the mixture. Set aside.

Step 3

In a large pot over low heat, melt the butter. When the foam subsides, add the brown sugar and cook, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is bubbling, about 3 minutes. 

Step 4

Stir the strained milk mixture gently to recombine. While whisking the sugar mixture vigorously, slowly pour in the milk mixture. Turn the heat to medium and cook, whisking continuously, until it comes to a simmer. Continue cooking, stirring frequently to prevent scorching, until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon without immediately dripping off, 9–10 minutes more.

Step 5

Remove from the heat. Whisk in the chocolate until fully melted and smooth. Pour the pudding into individual serving bowls or one large serving bowl. Cover tightly with plastic, pressing it onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 2 hours. 

Step 6

To serve, top with grated manchego, fruit, and a dusting of cinnamon.
  1. If using masa harina, add it to a medium bowl. Slowly add ¾ cup of warm water (97°F), using your hands to mix until it just comes together into a moist dough that does not stick to your hands or crack. 
  2. To a blender or food processor, add the masa, milk, cream, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the mixture. Set aside.
  3. In a large pot over low heat, melt the butter. When the foam subsides, add the brown sugar and cook, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is bubbling, about 3 minutes. 
  4. Stir the strained milk mixture gently to recombine. While whisking the sugar mixture vigorously, slowly pour in the milk mixture. Turn the heat to medium and cook, whisking continuously, until it comes to a simmer. Continue cooking, stirring frequently to prevent scorching, until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon without immediately dripping off, 9–10 minutes more.
  5. Remove from the heat. Whisk in the chocolate until fully melted and smooth. Pour the pudding into individual serving bowls or one large serving bowl. Cover tightly with plastic, pressing it onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 2 hours. 
  6. To serve, top with grated manchego, fruit, and a dusting of cinnamon.
