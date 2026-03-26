This Is Your Cheese Horoscope for 2026

Astrology tells us who we are; cheese tells us what we crave. For this edible horoscope, we’re bringing the two together, matching each astrological sign with its Wisconsin Cheese personality—with a little dairy-backed divination for the season ahead. Grab a wedge of something you love and see what the stars (and curds) have in store.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Alex Testere

Brunkow Cheese Jalapeño Brun-uusto

Like mellow and toasty Finnish juustoleipä, Aries is firm and resolute. Add in jalapeños, and this one mirrors Aries’ signature spiciness. Warmer weather sees you and new friends starting a project together. A bite of this cheese makes your focus sharper than ever.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

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Sartori Cheese SarVecchio Parmesan

Parmesan and Taurus both exude familiarity. You’re persistent, like the fantastic umami that lingers after a parm-finished dish. But add too much and it can change the flavor profile completely—a good reminder to watch your stubbornness this season!

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

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Roelli Cheese Haus Red Rock

Its duality of styles makes cheddar-blue Red Rock an ideal selection for Gemini, the twins. Join an unexpected sports league this season, like darts or bowling. You’ll enjoy making new friends and getting out of your comfort zone.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Alex Testere

Chalet Cheese Haus Butterkäse

The open texture of butterkäse mirrors your emotional receptivity, Cancer. You melt well into every situation, effortlessly forming close bonds (just like butterkäse, so very silky in a grilled cheese). Expect at least one friendly relationship to substantially deepen this season.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

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Uplands Cheese Rush Creek Reserve

Indulgent, coveted, and rare—we could be describing creamy limited-edition Rush Creek Reserve or spunky Leo. You are the star, feasting on all the attention. Take care not to overdo it, lest you hurt a friend or loved one’s pride.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Alex Testere

Roth Cheese Grand Cru

Alpine-style Grand Cru is the Virgo of the cheese world, demanding award-winning perfection and setting a standard with flawless execution. Stand tall and proud, Virgo. Whatever project you’re about to complete, bask in your well-earned praise.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

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Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Classic Mascarpone

This adaptable Italian-style beauty works well in both savory and sweet dishes, evening the playing field for anyone who uses it—much like Libra’s focus on justice and symmetry. This season will move you forward financially. Use good sense and invest wisely.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

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Henning Cheese Dragon’s Breath Cheddar

Both habanero-laced cheddar and Scorpio are the picture of controlled passion. With a tendency for boldness and hot takes, you evoke powerful feelings. Remember that growing intensity as you start a new relationship this season. Stay slow and steady.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

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Deer Creek Cheese The Blue Jay

Blues tend to be love-it-or-leave-it, but this juniper-infused wheel lends the sometimes polarizing style a sumptuous and lovable new layer. Like The Blue Jay, you’ll look for ways to broaden yourself this season, Sagittarius. Strike out on a new journey.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

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Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Aged Brick

Capricorn, you thrive under pressure—just like the curds of this potent cheese, which are literally pressed by bricks during production. You’ll spend the first part of this season working hard, perhaps too hard. Ease up on the pressure and give yourself a chance to breathe.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

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BelGioioso Cheese Burrata

An Aquarian craves ­revolution and change—something burrata achieves when its mozzarella shell breaks open, releasing the lush stracciatella within. This season is all about innovation and reinvention. Reach into your most creative self and build ­something philanthropic to help others.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Alex Testere

Decatur Dairy Cheese Curds