Elote is a popular street food in Mexico, in which corn on the cob is brushed with mayonnaise and topped with Tajín and crumbled cheese. This version, known as esquites, is served off the cob, usually in a paper cup or bowl. Here, the corn is cooked in a skillet until it takes on some color before being tossed with Wisconsin-made queso blanco from V&V Supremo, fresh lime juice, and just enough mayonnaise to hold it together. Alternatively, you could grill the corn on the cob, then cut the kernels off before adding to the bowl with the rest of the ingredients.