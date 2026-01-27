Esquites
Dressed with a combo of lime, chile, mayo, and queso blanco, this Mexican corn salad is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
20 minutes
Elote is a popular street food in Mexico, in which corn on the cob is brushed with mayonnaise and topped with Tajín and crumbled cheese. This version, known as esquites, is served off the cob, usually in a paper cup or bowl. Here, the corn is cooked in a skillet until it takes on some color before being tossed with Wisconsin-made queso blanco from V&V Supremo, fresh lime juice, and just enough mayonnaise to hold it together. Alternatively, you could grill the corn on the cob, then cut the kernels off before adding to the bowl with the rest of the ingredients.
Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 small shallot, finely chopped
- 5 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 6 ears)
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
- Kosher salt
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus more to taste
- 10 oz. queso blanco, such as V&V Supremo, crumbled, divided
- Coarsely chopped cilantro and chile-lime seasoning, such as Tajín, for serving
Instructions
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the garlic and shallot and cook until softened and fragrant, 2–3 minutes. Add the corn, jalapeño, and 1 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the corn is bright yellow and browning in spots, 8–10 minutes.
- Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the mayonnaise, lime juice, and three-quarters of the queso blanco. Taste and add more salt and lime juice as needed. Transfer to a serving bowl or individual bowls and garnish with the cilantro, remaining queso blanco, and chile-lime seasoning. Serve warm.
