Far Breton
Brandy-soaked prunes take center stage in this classic custardy cake from Brittany, France.
- Serves
8
- Time
1 hour, plus soaking
Originating from Brittany, France, Far Breton is a rich, custardy dessert that’s baked like a cake and studded with dried fruit, typically prunes. In this version, the prunes are soaked in armagnac (while the rich, earthy brandy from Gascony is traditional, you can use cognac in a pinch) with a touch of fresh orange juice and zest, which plumps up the dried fruit and infuses it with a bright, boozy flavor. For the smoothest texture, mix the batter in a blender or food processor, then let it rest in the fridge for at least an hour before baking to allow the flour to hydrate.
Featured in “Why Prunes Deserve a Permanent Place in Your Pantry.”
Ingredients
- ½ cup armagnac
- 8 oz. pitted California prunes (1 cup)
- 1 Tbsp. finely grated orange zest
- 2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
- 1¼ cups whole milk
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 6 large eggs
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- Confectioners sugar, for dusting
Instructions
- In a small pot over medium-high heat, bring the armagnac to a simmer. Remove from the heat, then stir in the prunes and orange zest and juice. Set aside to soak at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, in a blender, purée the milk, flour, sugar, vanilla, salt, and eggs. Transfer to a large bowl, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F. Grease a 9-inch heatproof skillet with the butter. Strain the prunes, discarding the soaking liquid. Pour the batter into the skillet, then carefully arrange the prunes on top.
- Bake until the sides are puffed, a golden crust has formed on the top and bottom, and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Transfer the skillet to a wire rack and set aside to cool to room temperature. Dust with confectioners sugar and serve.
