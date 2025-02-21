Originating from Brittany, France, Far Breton is a rich, custardy dessert that’s baked like a cake and studded with dried fruit, typically prunes. In this version, the prunes are soaked in armagnac (while the rich, earthy brandy from Gascony is traditional, you can use cognac in a pinch) with a touch of fresh orange juice and zest, which plumps up the dried fruit and infuses it with a bright, boozy flavor. For the smoothest texture, mix the batter in a blender or food processor, then let it rest in the fridge for at least an hour before baking to allow the flour to hydrate.