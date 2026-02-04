These Glorious Ginger Cocktails Will Be a Hit at Any Party

Sweet, spicy, and versatile, ginger liqueur is having a moment. Domaine de Canton, an aromatic ginger liqueur from France, brings a smooth, lively flavor that works well in everything from classic cocktails to creative new concoctions. Don’t just take our word for it—bust out your shaker to try these seven cocktails. From bright citrus sips to fizzy sparkling numbers, each recipe makes the most of ginger’s vibrant character.

Ginger adds a subtle warmth and gentle spice that complements everything from bourbon and tequila to French Champagne and Korean makgeolli. In these recipes, you’ll find a mix of twists on traditional cocktails and unexpected new flavor pairings, all brought together by the unique personality of Domaine de Canton. Perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a quiet evening in, each drink highlights the alluring flavor of ginger while staying approachable for home bartenders. From the first sip to the last, these cocktails prove that a bottle of ginger liqueur can transform even the simplest drink into something memorable.

A playful spin on a Prohibition-era classic, this cocktail combines honey and tahini with ginger liqueur and sparkling wine. Nutty, creamy, and lightly spiced, it evokes the flavors of Korean yakgwa cookies while delivering a celebratory drink for Lunar New Year or any other festive occasion. Get the recipe >

Mix tequila with Domaine de Canton, lime juice, and a touch of mango purée for a tropical twist on the margarita. The ginger liqueur adds warmth and spice, offsetting the citrus and agave notes for a layered and approachable riff. Get the recipe >

This rendition of everyone’s favorite classic cocktail combines vodka, Domaine de Canton, and dry vermouth with a few dashes of Angostura bitters for depth. The ginger liqueur adds gentle sweetness and nuanced complexity, while an orange twist gives the drink a warmer, more aromatic profile. Get the recipe >

Rework this Derby Day staple by pairing bourbon, mint, and crushed ice with Domaine de Canton. The ginger liqueur adds another dimension of flavor but keeps the familiar structure of an old-school julep intact. Get the recipe >

Prepare for lift‑off! Just like its namesake concoction in Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, this cocktail propels you upward—sparking wine, ginger liqueur, and crème de cassis come together for a balanced and refreshing sip. Get the recipe >

In this three-ingredient cocktail, makgeolli, an unfiltered Korean rice wine, contributes a lightly sweet, milky character that’s sharpened by ginger liqueur and white rum. A twist of lemon peel is the only embellishment you need. Get the recipe >

