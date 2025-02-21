Khoresh-e Aloo Esfenaj (Persian Lamb, Prune, and Spinach Stew)
Dried plums provide a subtle, sweet base note in this comforting one-pot dish.
A quintessential part of Iranian cuisine, khoresh, or stews, can be found both on everyday dinner tables and at parties and holidays. This lamb, prune, and spinach version, known as khoresh-e aloo esfenaj, is one of my favorites. It traditionally calls for golden sour prunes (aloo bukhara), which are popular in Middle Eastern cooking and provide a distinct, pleasantly tart flavor. California prunes make for an excellent sweeter—and easier to find—alternative. In order to still achieve the signature sourness that this khoresh is known for, finish the dish with a combination of fresh lemon and orange juice. While the stew needs little more than steamed basmati rice to complete the meal, you can also serve it with tahdig (the crispy, golden crust that forms at the bottom of the rice pot), sabzi khordan (a fresh herb platter), and sangak (flatbread).
Ingredients
- 6 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 2 lb. baby spinach
- Kosher salt
- 1 lb. boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1-in. pieces
- 2 large onions, thinly sliced
- 1 Tbsp. ground turmeric
- 12 oz. pitted California prunes (1½ cups)
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Steamed basmati rice, for serving
Instructions
- To a large pot over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add half of the spinach and cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until most of the liquid has released, 2–3 minutes more. Transfer to a strainer over the sink to drain. Repeat with 2 tablespoons of the oil and the remaining spinach. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible, then coarsely chop the spinach. Set aside.
- Season the lamb with salt and set aside. To the same pot over medium heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the onions and cook, stirring frequently, until browned, 9–10 minutes. Add the lamb and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the turmeric and cook, stirring to coat the lamb and onions, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low, cover slightly, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 45 minutes.
- Stir in the prunes and reserved spinach, bring back to a simmer, and continue cooking, uncovered, until the meat breaks apart easily when pierced with a fork, about 30 minutes more. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon and orange juices. Season to taste with salt and black pepper and serve with basmati rice.
