SAVEUR’s Place Settings Podcast Returns for Season 2
We’ve partnered with Travel Texas to explore the heart and soul of the Lone Star State.
Some of the best culinary stories unfold before the restaurant doors swing open or any dishes have been plated. For the second season of SAVEUR’s acclaimed podcast, Place Settings, we’re teaming up with Travel Texas to present an immersive six-episode series exploring the vibrant foodways of Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso.
Each episode spotlights an all-star chef in the Lone Star State, diving deep into the flavors, traditions, and innovations that define their city. From Houston’s Gulf Coast flair to San Antonio’s Mexican Asian hybrid cuisine, there’s never been a better time to explore Texas’ culinary past, present, and future. Whether you’re a devoted food enthusiast or just searching for your next travel destination, this is your insider glimpse into the Lone Star State.
Exploring Austin and the Art of Ingredient Innovation With Chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria
Listen on:
Chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin Tells a Story With Every Dish at San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter
Listen on:
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story