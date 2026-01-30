SAVEUR Returns to New England’s Most Exciting Food Festival

SAVEUR has long had a soft spot for Rhode Island’s capital city. Its deep culinary roots, creative energy, and talent for punching well above its weight is what makes our continued partnership with the Providence Culinary Collective feel like a natural fit. Returning March 26 through 29, the festival, presented by GoProvidence, builds on last year’s successful debut with an expanded slate of events that further cements its status as one of New England’s most exciting food gatherings. SAVEUR is proud to once again serve as the event’s exclusive national media partner, bringing our editorial perspective to one of our favorite American food cities.

The festival opens Thursday night at Hope & Main, where Rhode Island’s most innovative food entrepreneurs gather for a lively kickoff inside the culinary incubator’s soaring downtown space. (The first 100 RSVPs get in for free!)

Just down the street, the Culinary Hub of Providence (CHOP), located within the Providence Public Library, hosts an oyster-forward evening paired with thoughtfully selected wines, setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend.

Friday’s programming turns toward culinary history with tours of the Johnson & Wales University Culinary Arts Museum, where visitors can explore historic artifacts and special exhibitions before sitting down to a curated lunch served right in the museum’s gallery. Saturday brings the festival’s Grand Tasting, showcasing winemakers from around the world alongside chefs and producers who define the region’s flavor. Throughout the weekend, wine dinners, brunches, and tastings unfold amid acclaimed restaurants, including Oberlin, Bellini, and other intimate settings scattered across town.

The weekend’s culinary crescendo arrives with the Vintners Dinner, featuring James Beard-nominated Nicks on Broadway chef Derek Wagner. From there, the celebration rolls straight into Sunday with both a coquito-fueled Latin breakfast and an outdoor drag brunch-meets food-truck rally with Dark Lady and Alley Cat.

Providence’s cultural life extends well beyond the plate and the glass, and the festival once again runs alongside the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, a four-day comedy festival featuring sets from rising talent and major names alike, giving visitors even more reason to make a full weekend of it in the Ocean State. And, just like last year, the weekend will wrap with a SAVEUR-hosted industry afterparty, this time with Federal Hill’s legendary Angelo’s Restaurant. The off-the-clock red sauce celebration will welcome local and visiting chefs, winemakers, and other collaborators to kick back and toast the weekend.

Tickets to the full schedule are available at GoPVDEats.com, with new programming added regularly.