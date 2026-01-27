Tetelas (Masa Pockets)

To a medium pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic and half of the onion and cook until the onion is softened and pale golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the cumin, turmeric, and chile flakes and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the beans, salt, and 1½ cups of water. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low and simmer until the water is mostly absorbed, 23–28 minutes. Mash slightly with the back of a spoon and set aside.

If using masa harina, add it to a medium bowl. Slowly add ¾–1 cup of warm water (97°F), using your hands to mix until it just comes together into a moist dough that does not stick to your hands or crack. (You may not need all of the water, or you may need a bit more. To test, roll a ball of dough with your hands and flatten it into a disk. If the edges crack, knead in more water 1 tablespoon at a time.)

Step 3