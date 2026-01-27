Tetelas (Masa Pockets)
This triangle-shaped Mexican street food snack is stuffed with beans and melty cheese.
- Makes
8 tetelas
- Time
1 hour
Tetelas are a classic Mexican antojito, or “little craving,” often served at street food carts. The triangular pockets are typically filled with beans and cheese (here, we use Wisconsin-made queso Chihuahua from V&V Supremo), and are griddled on a comal until blistered and golden brown. Fresh masa will have the best flavor if you can find it, but you can also use a dried masa powder, or masa harina, to make masa at home. When preparing your own masa, add just enough water until the dough no longer cracks when pressed between your fingers. When griddling the tetelas, adjust the heat as you go to avoid burning the masa before it’s fully cooked. The masa is fully cooked when it feels rough and dry to the touch on all sides.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped, divided
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. ground turmeric
- ¼ tsp. crushed red chile flakes
- One 15-oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 13 oz. prepared masa, or 1 cup masa harina
- 1 cup shredded queso Chihuahua, such as V&V Supremo, divided
- Coarsely chopped cilantro, crumbled queso blanco or cotija, Mexican-style crema, and salsa macha, for serving
Instructions
- To a medium pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic and half of the onion and cook until the onion is softened and pale golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the cumin, turmeric, and chile flakes and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the beans, salt, and 1½ cups of water. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low and simmer until the water is mostly absorbed, 23–28 minutes. Mash slightly with the back of a spoon and set aside.
- If using masa harina, add it to a medium bowl. Slowly add ¾–1 cup of warm water (97°F), using your hands to mix until it just comes together into a moist dough that does not stick to your hands or crack. (You may not need all of the water, or you may need a bit more. To test, roll a ball of dough with your hands and flatten it into a disk. If the edges crack, knead in more water 1 tablespoon at a time.)
- Portion the masa into 8 equal balls (about 1¾ ounces each) and cover with a damp paper towel. Press one ball in a tortilla press lined with plastic on both sides, then remove the tortilla and re-roll it into a ball. (This helps the masa become more supple.) Press the ball once more into a 5–6-inch round. Place 1–1½ tablespoons of the beans in the center and top with 1–1½ tablespoons of the queso Chihuahua, being careful not to overfill. Using the plastic to help shape, bring one side of the tortilla to the center, followed by a second side to form a 60-degree angle. There should be a triangle at the top and a rounded edge at the bottom. Bring the bottom up to the center, covering the filling completely. Lightly press the corners together to seal. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet and cover with the damp paper towel. Repeat with the remaining masa balls, beans, and queso Chihuahua.
- Place a large skillet or comal over medium heat. When it’s hot, add half of the tetelas seam-side down and cook, flipping halfway through, until the masa is golden brown, cooked through, and blistering in places, 8–10 minutes total. Transfer to a platter or individual plates and serve with cilantro, queso blanco, crema, salsa macha, and the remaining onion.
