These 14 Business Class Lounges Are Redefining Airport Dining

A new crop of airport lounges is putting food at the forefront. Around the world, first and business class lounges are trading tired buffets and plastic-wrapped sandwiches for freshly shucked oysters, celebrity chef-crafted tasting menus, and cocktails that are anything but boring. Forget food on the go—next time you have a layover at one of these airports, be sure to bring your appetite.

Heami Lee

The thrash of travel makes one crave the comforts of home—and this modern, spacious lounge meets that moment with wall-to-wall wood paneling, deep lounge chairs, cushy upholstered sofas, and plants everywhere. Areas are separated by wood screens that let in natural light, which makes the textbook-perfect renditions of wonton soup (with all the pickled sides), steamed pork baos, and dim sum baskets pop in photos. For a quieter, more intimate environment, there’s the Teahouse, with its green tile walls lined with black canisters of top-quality loose leaf teas. —Kate Berry

Courtesy Korean Air

Following its recent merger with Asiana Airlines, Korean Air is in the midst of a major lounge expansion through 2026. If the first fully redesigned business class lounge, which opened in August 2025, is any indication, the food is clearly not an afterthought. I would make a beeline to the newly introduced live cooking stations, where chefs make Korean specialties to order using local ingredients, from hearty kimbap (seaweed rice rolls) to restorative janchi guksu (banquet noodles) and tteokguk (rice cake soup)—there’s nothing like a soothing broth to set you right when you’re traveling. Luxury hotel vibes meet thoughtful design touches throughout the space, like a nod to hanoks, traditional Korean wooden houses, and a separate wellness area with nap-ready massage chairs. —Frances Kim

Courtesy Air France

The glitz of Air France’s newest CDG business class lounge has been aglitter since 2018—and a stranded Season 6 Emily Cooper (of Emily in Paris) stood agog there amid the copious self-serve buckets of champagne, VR headsets, saunas, and gratis Clarins spa treatments. Add all that to the brand’s latest dining and bar menus—curated by Ducasse Paris and Hotel Lancaster—and you’ll be delighted, too —Kat Craddock

Kat Craddock

Capital One has been quietly redefining what an airport lounge can be, with each new space channeling the character of its home city. The largest of the bunch is this slick new JFK lounge, a full-blown love letter to New York, complete with a Central Park-inspired dining area and a “bodega” slinging hand-rolled Ess-a-Bagel sandwiches (my neighborhood spot!). There’s La Colombe coffee on tap, and Death & Co., TALEA Beer Co., and local ceramics from Franca on the bar. The crown jewel, though, is a cheese bar staffed by an honest-to-goodness Murray’s-trained cheesemonger. Free for premium cardholders, this lounge is mercifully open to anyone else willing to pay, with entry fees ranging from $45 to $90 per person. —Kat Craddock

Courtesy Capital One

Bucking cafeteria-style buffets, Capital One paired up with chefs José Andrés and Patricia Blanco to reimagine airport lounge dining. This Washington, D.C., lounge, opened in late 2024, is free for top-tier Capital One cardholders (and $90 for regular travelers). Inside, travelers are treated to serene service and Andrés’ tapas-driven cuisine. On-tap sangria, a gin and tonic cart, and NA cocktails are bar standouts, while dining room highlights include crisp pan con tomate, sliced-to-order jamón ibérico, tableside caviar service (no joke), and wedges of deeply browned Basque cheesecake. —Kat Craddock

Kat Craddock

With its earthy tones, relaxation pods with twinkling “constellation” lights, and custom Red Rock Canyon-inspired ceramics, this new Nevada lounge was a welcome oasis of calm on my last trip back from a jam-packed conference on the Strip. The bar menu features both boozy and NA options from local favorite Herbs and Rye, all available with optional wellness shots to help guests “hydrate,” “relax,” or “energize.” The menu skews wholesome and Mediterranean—think braised short ribs with ratatouille, falafel hummus bowls, and marinara pasta with turkey meatballs—all individually plated, with nary a buffet trough in sight. (If you’re very lucky, you might even catch a round of caviar service). “Daily Rituals” like Italian-style shakeratos, afternoon tea service with macarons from Suzuya Patisserie, and a sunset champagne toast bring a little ceremony to the day. —Kat Craddock

Courtesy TAP Airlines

Compared to TAP’s Michelin-star studded in-flight dining program, its no-frills Lisbon lounges are understated. But the smaller, less crowded lounge based in the non-Shengen area is a welcome reprieve for sweets lovers connecting or taking advantage of the airline’s popular stopover program. A bounty of fresh fruit might include the Algarve’s legendary citrus and honey-sweet pineapple from the Azores, while an impressive spread of traditional pastries and puddings—including pastel de nata, bolo de laranja, and baba de caramelo—add a glimmer of sunshine for morning meal connoisseurs jaded by rubbery airport eggs.—Kat Craddock

Courtesy Delta

Instead of the usual buffet, there’s dedicated table service and multicourse dining at this newcomer, which opened in fall 2024. Whether you opt for a tasting menu or go à la carte with steak frites, made-to-order sushi, or street corn pizza, you shouldn’t skip inventive signature drinks such as an “antipasto martini” garnished with a charcuterie skewer. The feast is for your eyes, too, with décor curated by Missoni, extravagant light fixtures, and a botanically abundant terrace. Post-nosh, grab some shut-eye in a nap pod or zero-gravity massage chair—just don’t miss your flight! —Alyse Whitney

Courtesy Delta

I had the privilege of passing through JFK’s Delta One Lounge just before Thanksgiving and was treated to a feast that felt like home: juicy turkey, sage-scented stuffing, all the fixings, and enough pie and champagne to send me into a soporific daze. On my return, I settled in for a three-course meal at Brasserie—hand-chopped steak tartare; a zesty Little Gem lettuce salad; and featherlight diver scallops with those irresistibly crackly edges. Next time, I hope to carve out a little zen in one of the marble-clad shower suites. —Benjamin Kemper

Benjamin Kemper

Get a crash course in Turkish cuisine at this soaring airport Eden with live-action stations serving everything from braised vegetables to freshly baked simit to bowls of thumbnail-size manti dolloped with yogurt and spicy tomato sauce. Those delicate meat-filled pockets are made around the clock by a designated dumpling chef, whose dextrous crimping is as good entertainment as the golf simulator down the hall (give it a whirl after a couple glasses of bubbly). After getting your fix of savory, swan over to the dimly lit tea room for baklava, cakes, cookies, and a range of looseleaf brews poured straight from the samovar. —Benjamin Kemper

Courtesy British Airways

I love a good full English breakfast, and British Airways’ Heathrow lounges deliver that—and more. Across the board, they offer a reliably solid experience with clean, comfortable spaces and excellent food and beverage options. The Concorde Room is the standout; if you have access, it’s where luxury truly shows up. But the standard lounges give you a taste of English hospitality, too, even if you’re just passing through. —Thomas Payne

Courtesy LATAM

South America’s largest lounge feels like the lobby of an urban hotel, with its beaded chandeliers, sky-high ceilings, and neutral color palette echoing the rugged surrounding landscape. The space reportedly operates on 80 percent renewable energy, and the eye-catching sculptures that punctuate the halls are made from upcycled materials (ribbons, copper wire, and even citrus peels) by 21 emerging artists. Long layovers here go by in no time, thanks to well-made pisco sours and dedicated sleeping areas—best enjoyed in that order. —Nicholas DeRenzo

Part of a massive expansion in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, this mezzanine lounge for Qatar Airways’ premium passengers overlooks an indoor tropical garden under an undulating glass roof. The abundant natural light and seating areas next to gurgling water evoke traditional Arab architecture, while modern amenities include showers with Diptyque toiletries and a play room with foosball and pool tables. Befitting of Qatar Airways’ bigger-is-better ethos, there’s also a Louis Vuitton-branded lounge within a lounge, with menus by Michelin-star magnet Yannick Alléno. —Nicholas DeRenzo