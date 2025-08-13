6 Phenomenal Food-Focused Hotels in Mallorca

Chances are, you know someone in Mallorca right now. You’ve seen their posts—paella lunches at harborside restaurants, ensaïmadas dunked in café con leche, and afternoon swims at beaches that are quite literally the goat.

The largest of the Balearic Islands, set between Menorca and Ibiza, Mallorca is in the midst of a transformation reminiscent of Ibiza decades ago. Travelers from all over—especially Americans—are suddenly flocking here. They’re not alone: Acclaimed chefs are relocating to the island to open ambitious farm-to-table restaurants, once-quiet calas (cove beaches) now brim with sunseekers, and a wave of design-forward hotels is pushing the island’s style to unprecedented heights. Yet unlike Ibiza and other Mediterranean hot spots, it doesn’t feel overrun—for now.

With so much vying for your attention, especially in choosing where to stay, let the food guide you to the perfect hideaway.

Carrer de Can Ferrereta, 12, Santanyí

+34 971 90 59 05

Courtesy Can Ferrereta

In the honey-stoned town of Santanyí, peeking above the almond groves, this converted 17th-century mansion has 32 rooms—half of them suites. Southeastern Mallorca was never known for luxury, but since this five-star property opened a few years ago, the area (with its white-sand Es Trenc beach and the untamed beauty of Mondragó Natural Park) has been getting a second look. Some of that buzz is due to Ocre, the on-site restaurant that draws guests and locals alike with its menu of revamped regional specialties hinging on ingredients from the nearby mercat. A meal might start with a classic Mallorquín canapé of spreadable sobrassada sausage drizzled with honey over country bread, then continue with a creamy corn risotto brightened with citrus and dotted with confit cherry tomatoes.

Courtesy Hotel Corazón

For travelers who get the ick from surging crowds, there is Corazón, a bohemian 15-room design hotel tucked between the tourist hubs of Deià and Sóller. Inaugurated in 2023, the property has an all-women culinary team and its own farmer-in-residence, Emma Phillips (formerly of L.A.’s Flamingo Estate), who works closely with the chef to channel the bounty of the on-site gardens straight into the all-day restaurant. The phrase “farm to table” may be cliché nowadays, but here it’s in full force—in dishes like shredded kale salad with fennel and roasted dates, or meltingly soft red peppers with anchovies, walnuts, and sourdough from the nearby Forn de Barri bakery.

Carrer son Canals, Deià

+34 971 63 90 11

Courtesy La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel

A leisurely teatime in the midst of the Tramuntana mountains beneath palms, cypresses, and fig trees is already a joy, but it feels like a once-in-a-lifetime treat with La Residencia’s homemade herbal tea made with leaves of the property’s olive trees, rose petals, lavender, and chamomile. All of this is presented in custom tableware bearing designs by the famous Catalan painter Joan Miró. That sense of place continues at El Olivo, the tasting-menu restaurant inside an old olive mill. There, you can spring for an oil tasting before sitting back for a meal (plant based or omnivorous) of bites like char-grilled mackerel with sherried bean consommé or lemon crémant with honey ice cream and almond dukkah—and choose from more than 470 wine references.

Plaça de Llorenç Villalonga, 4, Palma

+34 971 67 77 70

Courtesy El Llorenç Parc de la Mar

While Mallorca’s beaches and rural corners seem to get all the attention, the capital, Palma, is a must-visit for travelers who appreciate history, nightlife, great food, or any combination of the three. El Llorenç, an urban hotel just steps from the stunning Gothic cathedral and tree-lined Passeig des Born, offers an unstuffy vibe with an infinity pool, smartly decorated rooms with balconies overlooking the sea, and a rooftop restaurant, Urbà, serving light bites like oysters, tartares, and carpaccio. On the ground floor, the Michelin-starred Dins Santi Taura provides a more sedate experience with its “Origins” tasting menu, inspired by age-old Balearic recipes—think red spiny lobster and stuffed snails.

Carrer de Cala Molins, 6, Cala Sant Vicenç

+34 871 11 03 92

Courtesy Hotel El Vicenç de la Mar

Private beaches are illegal in Spain, but at El Vicenç—especially in the off season when crowds thin—you’ll feel like you have one at Cala Molins, just steps from the property’s front door. Whether you choose to unwind at the hotel, moving between the warm Mediterranean surf and the beachy minimalist rooms, or explore beyond, this modern 35-room property in the tranquil northwest offers a solid home base. The best rooms look out over the sea and the rugged peaks of Cavall Bernat—a view shared by the rooftop restaurant, where local meats star in dishes like suckling porc negre and pastry stuffed with guinea fowl in almond sauce.

Courtesy Zoëtry Mallorca/World of Hyatt