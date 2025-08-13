10 Top Spots to Eat and Drink in Reno

When the first settlers arrived in Northern Nevada, survival meant self-reliance—growing what you could, making what you needed, and adapting to a rugged landscape. That do-it-yourself spirit is alive and well today. Set between Lake Tahoe and the Black Rock Desert, the area’s food culture draws on its frontier heritage while embracing bold, creative new directions. A thriving farming community takes advantage of the vast open spaces and temperate climate, making fresh, local produce and meats a cornerstone of Reno’s restaurants. And with California’s agricultural bounty and coastal seafood just a few hours away, the Reno foodshed enjoys access to some of the best ingredients in the West.

While it’s smaller and more subdued than Las Vegas, Reno’s size works in its favor—especially for food lovers—whether you’re driving or exploring on foot through neighborhoods like MidTown and the Wells Avenue District. The city’s chef community wears its “biggest little city” status with pride, channeling that underdog energy into ambition and innovation. Rather than being dominated by big restaurant groups, Reno’s dining scene remains driven by independent chefs and entrepreneurs whose establishments reflect the city’s eclectic personality. If the West is about forging your own future, then in Reno, that future is being built one bite at a time. If you’re here for a business trip, Burning Man, or anything in between, here’s where to get in on the action.

Courtesy Cosmo’s Snack Bar

In the heart of the Wells Avenue District is a pizza place that is equal parts charm and quality. The airy, minimalist dining room is filled with the bold aromas of a small but highly curated menu of cocktails, salads, and wood-fired pizzas. The dough recipe was painstakingly formulated and relies on a slow fermentation, so each bite is chewy, crisp, and flavorful. The slightly gamey “Lamb On It” pizza features kale, merguez sausage, pickled onions, and housemade chili crisp. Don’t forget to peek into their wine fridge, where you can choose a perfect pairing like the fruity, effervescent Folicello lambruscone pet-nat.

Courtesy Louis’ Basque Corner

No trip to Reno is complete without a stop at Louis’, a landmark of Basque cowboy cuisine. Basques began settling in Northern Nevada during the silver and gold rush, herding sheep and cattle and living off the land. Their hearty, family-style cooking lives on at this historic spot, where diners share long tables—often with strangers who quickly become friends. The menu features comforting classics like sweetbreads, Basque-style beans, txuleton steaks, and leg of lamb. If the stewed oxtail special—braised in red wine and French herbs—makes an appearance, don’t think twice. And whatever you do, order the Picon Punch: the official state cocktail and Northern Nevada’s answer to Jeppson’s Malört—bold, bitter, and a little bit wild.

Courtesy Beloved’s Bread

When people see a line outside Beloved’s Bread, they don’t ask if it’s worth the wait; their loyal fans already know the answer. What began at local farmers markets has grown into a brick-and-mortar bakery serving cult-favorite breads and a menu that lives up to the hype. From tangy sourdough to pillowy Japanese milk bread, the offerings are wide and deeply satisfying. The shakshuka—earthy and rich with local oyster mushrooms, organic eggs, crushed tomatoes, and roasted peppers—is served atop their fresh grilled bread. With standout sandwiches and seasonal plates, it’s an ideal spot for breakfast or lunch.

Courtesy Hinoki Sushi

The phrase “all-you-can-eat sushi” might make some cringe, but in Reno, it’s a way of life. With nearly 50 AYCE spots for a population of just 300,000, sushi is woven into the city’s culinary fabric. One standout is this crowd-pleaser tucked into an unassuming strip mall on the east side of town. While sashimi and classic rolls deliver, it’s the inventive, offbeat creations—like the Burning Man roll, a fiery combo of Cajun-spiced salmon, crab, spicy tuna, avocado, and asparagus—that set Hinoki apart. The space may be loud and a little IKEA-esque, but the crowds are there for a reason: roll after roll of pure, unpretentious joy.

Courtesy Casale’s Halfway Club

On historic 4th Street, once Highway 40, is Nevada’s oldest restaurant. It began as a 1930s fruit stand where Elvira Casale, a Genoa-born immigrant, sold handmade beef ravioli alongside fruits, vegetables, and pantry items. That same recipe is still served today by her family in this old-school, cash-only institution. Red-and-white checkered tablecloths and walls lined with photos give it a time-capsule charm. Part dive bar, part family-run Italian spot, it’s known for its pasta in bold, peppery red sauce—ideally paired with a cold shot of Jägermeister. Don’t miss the Valentine Special: a small-ish lasagna with a half-order of ravioli—a perfect intro to what Casale’s does best. And yes, you can sign the wall.

Despite being Reno’s only James Beard-nominated restaurant, featured on the Food Network and listed among Yelp’s top 100 Chinese restaurants in the U.S., there’s not a hint of ego at Kwok’s. Located in the heart of downtown, the 30-seat Cantonese spot is run by chef Kwok Chen, who opened it to create an intimate, family-run bistro after years of success in the casino world. It’s always busy, and dishes come out fast—think sticky-sweet, spicy honey-glazed prawns, crispy roasted duck, and sizzling clay pots of aromatic Sichuan eggplant. Casual diners will also find favorites like lightly spiced chicken and hot and sour soup packed with pork, tofu, black mushrooms, and lily flower. Seats fill quickly, but they do take reservations, so call ahead.

Courtesy Ana’s Taco Grill Reno

West Coasters know the drill: At a good taco shop, you don’t order one or two—you order six. Small, three-bite tortillas filled with seasoned meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, and dripping with salsa are what make a perfect taco. You’ll find this kind of bliss in Reno’s historic Wells Avenue District at Ana’s Taco Grill. Most diners sit outside under umbrellas, sipping brightly colored margaritas, soaking in the fusion of Mexican culinary styles and laid-back West Coast vibes. But tacos aren’t the only draw. The chanclas—a thick masa shell piled with Oaxaca cheese, grilled chorizo, carne asada, al pastor, and grilled onions—are the ultimate cure for a long night out. Feeling bold? Try all ten taco fillings and go for the all-you-can-eat option. Just prepare for the inevitable post-taco nap.

Courtesy Claio

After launching one of Reno’s most ambitious concepts, Perenn Bakery, owners Aubrey and Tyler O’Lasky turned their attention to a cozy rotisserie spot. Bright colors and high ceilings set the stage for fresh flavors and lively nights. At the heart of the kitchen is a spinning rotisserie loaded with chickens—whose drippings are used to make crisp, golden schmaltz potatoes. But don’t get too mesmerized by the rotation; the menu draws inspiration from coastal European living, with dishes like seared scallops with braised fennel and crispy octopus over English pea pistou and shaved spring vegetables. And whatever you do, don’t skip dessert—the fennel pollen soft-serve is the perfect way to end the night.

My favorite bars are run by bartenders—people who genuinely love libations, not out-of-town owners or corporate groups chasing Instagram likes. Chapel Tavern is what happens when you let seasoned beverage pros take the reins. The menu bursts with wild, inventive drinks like the Journey to Ixtlan, a bartender’s dream made with oolong-infused sotol, Mexican amaro, raspberries, ancho chiles, and lemon. If that sounds too bold, don’t worry: The bar boasts hundreds of spirits and a world-class beer list curated by the same team that developed one of the country’s first solera aging systems, put to work in their house boulevardier, The Consigliere.

Courtesy Death & Taxes