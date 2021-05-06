Choosing new cookware can be overwhelming. Cast iron versus stainless steel versus aluminum? Or maybe ceramic or copper? And then there’s all the different nonstick coatings…it’s a lot to consider. The good news? There’s really no definitive best cookware material for every cook and kitchen—it all depends on your needs. That said, ceramic cookware might be the best choice for you. Why? It’s a lighter weight (and usually more affordable) alternative to stainless steel with many of the same perks, like even heating and high-heat abilities, and it’s a nontoxic alternative to nonstick coatings, like Teflon, that may release toxins at high temps.

What to Consider When Buying Ceramic Cookware

Ceramic cookware is actually metal cookware that’s coated in a ceramic glaze, which gives the cooking surface its defining non-stick cooking surface. Here are a few things to consider when shopping for new ceramic pots and pans.

Size

Just like any other cookware, ceramic cookware comes in a slew of dimensions, from petite omelette pans to large stock pots. One thing to note: even the biggest ceramic pieces weigh less compared to heftier stainless steel or cast-iron styles, which makes them more manageable for a lot of folks.

Set vs. Single Piece

This is an entirely personal choice based on need, space, and budget. Consider what you already have in your kitchen, and what sorts of pots and pans you’re missing from your collection. Opting for a cookware set instead of à la carte cookware items can be cost effective, since the price per piece is typically lower when bundled together. But if you already have versions of those pans that you like, individual purchases may be the way to go. Check out our guide to the essential pots and pans any kitchen should have for advice.

Lids

Some ceramic cookware lids are oven-safe (up to a certain temperature), and others aren’t. Other things to note: whether they’re dishwasher safe, and if the handle stays cool while cooking.

Handles

While handles are a totally personal choice, be mindful of how the handle connects to the pot or pan; if it’s attached with rivets, know that food loves finding its way into those nooks and crannies, so you’ll want to be extra-diligent when cleaning.

Tips for Buying and Using Best Ceramic Cookware

Some useful pointers to remember when picking out a ceramic cookware set, whatever your budget, aesthetics, or cooking needs may be.

Think about your kitchen’s size and storage setup.

Bigger doesn’t always mean better when it comes to cookware that’s bundled in a set. While the savings and convenience of a multi-piece set are appealing, consider where you’ll store all your new stuff—and whether you actually need all those items.

For example: A lot of ceramic cookware has an aluminum base, which can’t be used with induction cooktops.

Many brands will include accessories like lids or utensils (such as spoons or spatulas) when tallying how many items are in a set. So a 10-piece assortment might have only five or six actual pots and pans, with the rest being smaller add-ons you may or may not find useful.

Our Top Picks

These 10 standout sets are some of the best ceramic cookware options on the market, from extensive kits with a dozen-plus pieces, to two-piece sets for those that want to dip in a tow.

This hardworking pick has a longer-than-usual lifespan for ceramic sets.

Bialetti’s Ceramic Pro set is made from heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum for added durability. These pieces need to be hand-washed, but they come with a 10-year guarantee. All 10 pieces (two sauteé pans, two sauce pans with lids, one deep sauteé pan, and a Dutch oven with lid) have stainless steel handles and are oven-safe up to 400°F.



A solid pick from a top brand.

This highly rated set features GreenPan’s signature Thermalon ceramic coating, which is easy to clean, safe to use with metal utensils, and are oven-safe up to 600°F (the glass lids, however, can only handle temps up to 425°F). Note that these also can’t be used on induction ranges.



An affordable choice that’s lightweight and dishwasher-safe.

This expansive set comes with a 5-quart Dutch oven with cover, a 2-quart lidded saucepan, an 11.5-inch lidded skillet, as well as 5-inch, 8 ½-inch, and 10-inch skillets (without lids). Constructed from aluminum in fun shades like this bright aqua option, the set has white stain-resistant, ceramic-coated interiors, plus shatterproof glass lids. The dishwasher-safe set is only oven-safe up to 350°F, which is lower than other ceramic options. The set also comes with a trio of nylon tools (a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, and one slotted turner).

A souped-up set from a go-to brand for ceramic cookware.

GreenPan’s Revolution line is one of its newer, fancier tiers of nontoxic ceramic pots and pans. This collection features an upgraded version of the brand’s signature Thermalon Mineral finish (which is safe for use with metal utensils), as well as its new “DuraCore” technology, which aids in durability and heat conduction. This 10-piece set, a Williams Sonoma exclusive, is all pans and lids (no tools), so it’s a great choice if you’re looking to upgrade all your cookware.

5. BEST CERAMIC SKILLET SET: GreenPan Padova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $80

A great option if you’d rather dabble in ceramic cookware before committing.

Skillets or frying pans are a good place to start if you’re trying out ceramic pieces for the first time. GreenPan’s stylish, pale pink duo sports matte gold stainless steel handles, scratch-resistant hard-anodized aluminum exteriors, and ceramic interiors. They’re oven-safe up to 600°F.

6. UPGRADE PICK, CERAMIC SKILLET SET: Great Jones Fry Family, $12

A lightweight, quick-heating combo with smart details like rivet-free handles.

This skillet duo from direct-to-consumer cookware startup Great Jones is aptly named the “Fry Family” and it includes the 10 ¼-inch Large Fry and the 8 ¼-inch Small Fry. The pans are made from stainless steel bonded with aluminum with a ceramic surface, and their rivet-free handles make for quick clean-up.

7. BEST COMPACT SET: GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Nonstick 6-Piece Set, $249

A half dozen pieces that nest neatly to save space.

This GreenPan stackable set is great for kitchens with limited storage. It’s dishwasher and oven safe (pans to 400°F, lids to 350°F). Each piece features hard-anodized exteriors with the brand’s most durable type of coating, Thermolon Diamond Advanced, which boasts “diamond-infused layers.” Bonus: You can continue to build out your set with a number of à la carte pieces that are designed to stack with this set, or you can go big right off the bat with the 11-piece set for $400.

8. BEST VALUE, COMPACT SET: Neoflam Midas 9-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $98

Even the handles on this set are space-saving.

This multicolored set of nesting ceramic-coated aluminum pots and pans has a couple unique features that shrink its size: Instead of each piece having its own handle, a detachable handle is secured to each pot or pan as needed. We admit that a detachable handle takes some getting used to, and that it may make cooking with multiple pots and pans cumbersome, but it’s great for those who are truly tight on space. The set’s two stockpots come with both glass and plastic lids; use the former while cooking, and the latter to store leftovers.

9. UPGRADE PICK, COMPACT SET: Caraway Cookware Set, $395

For cookware minimalists, a sleek quartet of versatile pieces.

A newer name in the cookware space, Caraway’s ceramic-coated set focuses on quality and versatility over sheer quantity. The set’s two pots and two pans can be used on gas, electric, or induction stovetops, and they’re oven-safe up to 550°F. While they don’t stack, the set comes with space-saving storage racks for the pots and pans as well as the lids. In addition to the stylishly designed lid holders and handles, the colorways are chic, too—we’re really into the dusty peach Perracotta hue.

The Advantages of Owning Ceramic Cookware

From pans that won’t strain your wrists to easy cleaning, there’s a lot to like about ceramic cookware, clearly, including the following factors.

You can often get away with less cooking oil with ceramic pots and pans.

Thanks to the non-stick properties of ceramic cookware, less grease is generally needed in the process, making it an ideal choice if you’ve got health concerns.

Think: eggs, pancakes, and other dishes that you really want to flawlessly slide out of a pan without sticking or breaking in the process.

Ask the Experts

Is ceramic cookware dishwasher-safe?

Some sets are dishwasher-safe, but not all are, so be sure to check first. Also, some ceramic cookware is technically safe to pop in the machine, but the coating can wear off more quickly over time if cleaned via dishwasher versus by hand.

How long does ceramic cookware last?

The typical lifespan is around five years, though without proper care, ceramic cookware might only last a year or so. Overall, it isn’t as durable as other materials; unlike stainless steel or cast iron, it won’t last you decades, and ceramic finishes usually wear down faster than nonstick coatings.