SAVEUR - Authentic Recipes, Food, Drinks, and Travel
Latest Stories
-
Tayybeh, a Canadian pop-up and catering project powered by immigrants, sells out 150-seat meals in hours
-
Meet the monks tending to Japan's temples of the seasons
-
No more burger “takeaways” for students in the capital city
-
Two pastry chefs' must-have grinding stones, tiffins, and indestructible market baskets
-
A product of cross-country refugee upbringing, Madame Vo’s namesake noodle soup is unapologetically rich and fantastically comforting—and not just thanks to the giant beef rib
-
Mac Kohler, the founder of Brooklyn Copper Cookware, on his personal philosophy of the handmade
-
Recipes We Love
-
Score big with our best game-day recipes from snacks to finger foods
-
Your roast is ready for its close up
-
Adding a little wine to your cocktail makes everything better
-
Lessons from a tropical island in the Indian Ocean where exuberantly spiced dishes have been influenced by centuries of colonization, migration, and commerce
-
Do like they do in Lebanon and stock up for shakshuka and roast lamb
-
In rural Oaxaca, the village of Santa María Xadani is still reeling from September's devastating earthquake, but local icon and queen of the comal Vicenta Guzman Gutierrez is feeding the people's recovery
Video
-
Called Feasts and Festivals, the exhibit showcases imagery from the SAVEUR archives to show how food plays a central role in gatherings around the world
-
Turn scallions into crunchy, curly ribbons with a negi cutter
Drinks
-
Adding a little wine to your cocktail makes everything better
-
Coffee in America is an individual experience, with cups tailored to personal tastes and sipped solo. Not so in the drink's birthplace
-
A soft drink world tour with soda expert John Nese, owner of Galco's Old World Grocery in LA
-
Arsenic Lace's Natalie Jacob and Apartment Bartender's Elliott Clark shake up their best tequila drinks for a friendly competition
-
Kentucky vodka worth seeking out? Yes, actually—and some local caviar to go with it, too