Wouldn’t it be nice if you could downright spoil your favorite passionate home cook this holiday season, without stressing about the cost? Delight them with a stand mixer they’ve been coveting for ages? Surprise them with an inimitable Vitamix blender? Blow them away with a new, top-of-the-line grill? Well, if you were ever going to go big with a holiday gift, this would be the year to do it. (Something tells us this holiday season is going to be more festive than ever!) And fortunately, it’s now possible to lavish your loved ones and do so paying over time—just by choosing Affirm at checkout.

Affirm is a leading buy-now, pay-over-time solution that never charges late fees. You’ll know exactly how much you’ll pay up front, and you’ll get a clear, convenient payment schedule that works for you (See footer for details). All of this means you can pick out a magical gift that’s sure to wow a loved one and fit your holiday budget. Learn more about how Affirm works, and then get shopping. This list, featuring 12 of the hottest gifts of the year, is a great place to start.

A KitchenAid stand mixer is the symbol of peak domesticity. It often sits at the top of wish lists for years and years, but you can help someone cross it off said list. The 5-quart Artisan is the best model for most home cooks and, while it comes in more than a dozen colors, this new limited edition option is sure to work in any kitchen. It features a sand-colored, matte body and comes with a studded, three-dimensional black bowl. It’s Sleek with a capital S.

The nice folks at KitchenAid sure were busy this year: They also added a bunch of coffee gear to their lineup. This new machine features dual temperature sensors, heats up water in less than 45 seconds, and has 15 bars of pressure—so it can reliably pull shots (with a rich, thick crema) on repeat. Plus, the programmable milk frother allows your loved one to make lattes and cappuccinos, too.

This powerful workhorse from Cuisinart consistently takes top honors any time food editors test food processors. As its name suggests, it can handle up to 14 cups of food, effortlessly breaking down onions, celery, carrots, and more. It has a 720-watt motor, durable stainless steel blade, a sizable feeding tube, and a ridiculously straight-forward two-button control panel.

Shopping for someone who has been on the fence about whether or not to get an air fryer? Help them off the fence… and onto the side with better mozzarella sticks and perfectly crispy Brussels sprouts. This 5.5-Quart Ninja can fit up to three pounds of French fries or chicken wings, heats up to 450 degrees, includes a broil rack, and cooks food even faster than other air fryers on the market.

Giving someone a full-blown oven is probably not in the cards, but this countertop convection option is certainly reasonable—and it’s just as functional. It’s perfect for baking up pizzas and cookies and can even roast a whole chicken. It features 10 cooking functions (toast, bake, roast, broil, reheat, and more) and has a smart heating element that results in even cooking every single time.

Any home cook worth their salt (or pepper!) knows that shutting the kitchen down each night is an integral part of cooking. Give them this Wi-Fi-connected vac to handle the floors while they do something else (like watch that new baking show).

If your favorite grill master has been working with sub-par equipment, it’s time to help them upgrade. Enter: the Traeger Timberline 850. It has a digital display that makes setting the grill temperature as easy as turning on an oven. It also has 869 square inches of cooking space, a sensor that lets grillers monitor their pellet levels from anywhere using an app, Super Smoke Mode, and more.

Want to give something a little more … portable? The Ranger can be used on the bed of a truck, set up at a campsite, or brought along to an Airbnb with questionable accommodations. It looks tiny, but boasts 184 square inches of cookspace, which means it can fit up to six burgers at once. It also allows for precise temperature control and features a super cool Keep Warm Mode.

There are two big names when it comes to enameled cast iron: Le Creuset and Staub. You can’t go wrong with either of them when you’re picking out a special gift. For more advanced cooks, we nominate Staub. The interior is matte black, which is less likely to stain than a lighter interior and browns meat nicely. The lid has little spikes that collect and funnel evaporated juices back down to the food for moist, tender results. Go for the 5.5-quart size, as that will be large enough to accommodate most recipes.

Ask any pro chef to name the best blender money can buy and nearly all of them will nominate Vitamix. Which Vitamix to get from the fairly large line of offerings? Saveur editors have named the A3500 Ascent Series Blender the one with the “best bells and whistles.” It has a top-notch motor, which you’d expect from Vitamix, and preset functions for smoothies, hot soup, nut butter, and more. The base is also compatible with Vitamix’s semi-new Food Processor Attachment, if you’re looking to make this great gift even better.

Introducing: the prettiest seltzer maker you’ve ever laid eyes on. Available in six different finishes (the copper is especially striking), this Carbonator turns tap water into sparkling water in seconds—without any electricity whatsoever. Get this for anyone who’s already obsessed with La Croix.

While this Wet Dry Vac was technically designed to clean up pet hair, it’s also great for chipping away at dried-on splatters and picking up crumbs. It even has LED headlights to help light the way after dinner. Two-Tank Technology keeps the clean and dirty water separate. And because it’s so compact, it’s easy to pull out as needed. It’s the perfect gift for any home cook who hates mopping.

