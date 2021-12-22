Jamaican Christmas Cake

This Jamaican-style Christmas cake is an adaptation of author Vaughn Stafford Gray’s own formula and his mother, Cylda’s beloved 50-year-old recipe. It is award-winning, steeped in history, and beloved by the author’s family and friends. The use of sultanas, cassis, and Jamaican fortified wine lends the cake its exceptional flavor. While a 9-inch cake makes an impressive centerpiece, this large format can be a bit rich, expensive, and overwhelming. For a more manageable size, feel free to instead split the batter between two six-inch cake pans and gift one to someone special.

Featured in: “On Fruitcake and Family.”