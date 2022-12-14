Ring in the Holidays with Parisian Elegance at a Special New York City Pop-Up

Paris is enchanting no matter the season, but there’s something about the French capital that’s especially magical during the winter holidays—the twinkling lights, the cozy cafés, and, of course, the delightful treats. This month, the iconic French hospitality brand Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is bringing the elegant cuisine and festive atmosphere of the City of Lights to New York City, with a special Art de Noël pop-up at Sofitel New York.

Every year, Sofitel properties around the world mark the holidays with unique French-inspired activations, whether it’s a “couture Christmas” display featuring vintage Louis Vuitton trunks or a tree trimmed with Baccarat ornaments and 200 miniature bottles of Louis XIII Grande-Champagne Cognac. (Sofitel has even collaborated with prominent Parisian DJs to produce a special seasonal playlist, so you can conjure the city’s magic no matter where you are.) These festive occasions nod to the brand’s rich French heritage—and its enduring commitment to kindling joy all year round.

Photography by Belle Morizo

So what festivities is Sofitel bringing to New York this holiday season? We’ll give you a sneak peek.

In Manhattan, Sofitel New York has partnered with another storied French name, the beloved Angelina Paris tearoom, to create a holiday pop-up that will transport visitors to the captivating French capital. Since 1903, the Angelina Paris pastry shop on Rue de Rivoli has been synonymous with buttery treats and whimsical desserts, winning over the hearts (and taste buds) of visitors and locals alike, including legendary names like Marcel Proust and Coco Chanel. (The tearoom also has a New York location at 1050 Sixth Avenue.)

Photography by Belle Morizo

On Dec. 16 and 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., Sofitel is inviting New Yorkers to cozy up inside its ski chalet-themed lobby, where sheepskin throws, vintage skis, birch bark decor, and a grand staircase modeled after a ski run will transport visitors to the powdery slopes of Chamonix and Val-d’Isère.

“In previous years we’ve had holiday displays exploring themes of gastronomy, Christmas melodies, even haute couture,” says Sofitel New York’s General Manager, Simon Antoine. “After the darkness of these past few years, we wanted to lighten the mood and focus on one of the pillars of the Sofitel brand, which is joie de vivre, or the enjoyment of life.”

Photography by Belle Morizo

The centerpiece of the extravagant display is a grand Christmas tree covered in thousands of Angelina Paris macarons in flavors of coffee, blueberry, strawberry, and vanilla. It took both teams several days to construct the nine-foot tree, which was frosted in icing cream, pinned with real macarons, and perched on a three-foot base. And don’t miss the four mini trees decked out in madeleines and meringues, rounding out the whimsical display.

And that’s not all. Visitors will also find a holiday-themed hot chocolate cart serving Angelina Paris’ famous hot chocolate, made from a decadent blend of cocoa from Niger, Ghana, and Cote D’Ivoire. If you swing by from 5-7 p.m. on select days, you’ll enjoy the legendary hot chocolate with our compliments.

Photography by Belle Morizo

For even more holiday cheer, settle in for contemporary French fare and seasonal cocktails at Gaby Brasserie, located just off the lobby. The restaurant is a vision of Art Deco elegance, with mirrored surfaces and green marble floors. It’s an exquisite setting in which to enjoy the two cocktails Sofitel New York has crafted specifically for this holiday season, both using Angelina Paris’ milk chocolate as a base. Le Naughty is a minty creation, with rum, crème de menthe, and a candy cane garnish, while Le Nice is a warming concoction of bourbon, Cointreau, crème de cacao, and burnt marshmallow. Both will only be available until Dec. 31.